3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During The North Node In Gemini, November 14 - 16, 2021

Three zodiac signs who get back with an ex during the North Node at a critical degree in Gemini, and this is all that they have wanted for so long.

One of the things that drive us back to an ex is that we feel they are somehow part of our destiny, and we just can't fight fate, it seems.

With the North Node At A Critical Degree In Gemini, November 14 to November 16, 2021, we will feel the pull; there's something in our lives that feels incomplete and we need that completion.

We need to get back what we lost, and in this case, we lost someone we once loved.

The 29th degree, or the Critical Degree in Gemini makes us feel as though we have a path or purpose to live out, and that is what inspires certain zodiac signs to reach out to ex-partners with the intention of trying again. We may try, we may fail, but then again, we'll never know unless we put in that effort.

North Node At A Critical Degree In Gemini acts as a lightning rod of inspiration. For some, we may feel sparked into action, as if quickened by divine counsel.

We may try and actually succeed this time...because we know that this person, this ex, is actually our future — our destiny.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During The North Node At A Critical Degree In Gemini, November 14 - 16, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have fought against this thought for way too long, convincing yourself that the person you broke up with is a hopeless cause and that you're much better off far away from them.

That is, of course, until the North Node at a Critical Degree in Gemini came to town and made you feel like you desperately need to be with that person again. Is it self-destruction? Yes.

You know deep inside that your ex brings elation, then misery. You love the elated state and run from the misery...but that elation...it's so good. Wake up, Taurus.

Think about this before you make any moves towards rekindling this co-dependency again. You don't need this person. They mess up your life. And yet, this transit will blind you to all that is so obviously negative about getting back with this person. And, as they say, "So be it."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The North Node at a Critical Degree in Gemini is exactly what you needed to see clearly, and what you're focused on is getting back together with someone with whom you were in a fairly decent relationship.

When you think about it, you don't even know why you broke up — maybe you were just too young at the time, or too naive to realize that this person wasn't ideal in any way.

Maybe you just don't care about ideals and you're now ready to accept them back into your life — warts and all. Well, that's exactly what's about to go down. You and an ex someone you've maintained contact with all this time will get back together, in a romantic way.

You won't be approaching this with caution, no, you'll jump right back in and take your chances. What happens next will be up to the two of you, but good or bad, you'll be going through it together.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

In your mind, there was never a good reason to break up with the person you once loved. Why you both agreed to go your separate ways is beyond you.

They seemed to have faired better in the outside world than you have, but that doesn't necessarily mean they wouldn't take you back in a heartbeat.

In your ex's mind, you threw them out because you're impulsive and prone to act on a whim. When you propose the idea of getting back together as you will during North Node at a Critical Degree in Gemini they might wonder if this, too, is one of your whims.

It might take some convincing, but happy days are on their way. You and this ex are meant to be together. Stop breaking up all the time, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda