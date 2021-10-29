Love Horoscope For Saturday, October 30, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 30, 2021.

We need a little fire in our belly and some motivation in our spirit to do the things we must do in the name of love - self-love and also the love of others, and part of this means being ruthless.

Mars slides into its home base when it begins to transit through the Scorpio zodiac sign.

Mars in Scorpio during the most intense solar season of the year. Saturday is about intensity to search out the truth that remains hidden in our relationships.

Scorpio is also referred to as the surgeon. So, if there are toxic patterns that need to be removed. No worries, Mars will give you the determination to see things through to the end.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of secrets. If there's something you dislike it's having the sense that someone is hiding something from you.

And you are driven and motivated to find out exactly what that is. Don't expect this to come easily for you as Mars is very close to the Sun right now, but you can be patient. As secrets tend to find their way to the light, the truth will be revealed to you in due time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of commitment. If you have been wanting to know where you stand, just be a little patient, as a heated conversation can erupt into a disclosure that shows you where your relationship is heading and how someone truly feels about you.

This can be a time where you feel slightly more in tune with the reality of your relationship. This can go in a positive or even a negative direction. However, you will know what you need to know before the end of this month.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of health. A lot of things can be going on creating a sense of stress and anxiety in your life.

It can be hard to sleep at this time especially if you're worried about your relationship status.

Try not to allow anger to become a leading expression of how you feel. When you feel agitated, take a deep breath and step back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of pleasure. Expect your sensuality and need for closeness to go into hyper mode. You are a force to be reckoned with and possibly become the initiator of your dating life.

You might be the one who picks up the phone first and asks another person to go out. A word of caution: be patient. Some might have problems with the intensity level that you are coming across with, (not that it's a bad thing), but it does take time for others to adjust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of family. During this time people who truly love each other can be a bit argumentative.

Sometimes emotions can cause individuals who would ordinarily get along to find a reason to bicker, disagree, and even consider going separate ways.

This can be heartbreaking for you. But try not to allow yourself to get sucked into the drama as one this transit finally constant and thanks me return back to normal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of communication. It's all about how things are said and the tone that you use.

You may not realize that there is an undercurrent of frustration being communicated to others with the words that you choose to use.

Be sensitive to the feedback of people who tell you that they sent you to be upset or angry. Even if you don't necessarily feel that way, consider doing a little self-check to make sure that you are not unaware of what is going on inside of you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of money.

Control issues, feeling a sense of others trying to manipulate your choices, and perhaps even individuals who are wanting to be with you because of what you have, are all the areas that you will want to exercise caution about.

Pay close attention to the intentions of individuals, and when you feel yourself being used or headed in the wrong direction pull back and re-evaluate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of identity. It will be hard for anyone to tell you what to do during this time and even to give you advice. You are driven to make your own rules and this includes the area of love.

It can be difficult to be in a relationship with you right now through next week, only because you are so in tune with who you are and what you want to be as a person.

But, this can be a good thing as it weeds out the individuals that really don't need to be in your life and cannot handle your strength.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies. Tough luck for anyone who tries to cross you or you sense is not taking your feelings into consideration.

You are going to be setting some very clear boundaries right now and you will not want anyone to question what it is that you have said.

This is when you really start to understand what you want in your future. The fact that you have been holding back has spoken quite a bit about your character, but now the lid is off and all of your commands will be on the table for the rest to see.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of friendship. You are quick to defend your relationships, and it's a case of “I can talk bad about them but you cannot” right now.

However, this sends a confusing message that you will want to address. If you are going to be loyal, true, and blue, then decide what type of friend you really want to be and have your communication match your intentions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of reputation. You are driving to get the respect that you deserve right now.

If you have been acting like a doormat or letting others treat you less than you deserve, the buck stops here.

You are ready to say 'no more' and back up your words with actions. This is a game-changer for you and your love life, and helpful as you remove toxic individuals who can only be close to you on your terms.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mars enters the zodiac of Scorpio, your sector of beliefs. There are certain things that you are willing to lay down your life for, and how your spiritual leanings guide your life may be one of them.

You may have a conflict with someone you love based on your thoughts and feelings about the afterlife, your religion, and even your spiritual practices. This can be a truly tough time as you figure out what works for you, but expect there to be lots of tension.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.