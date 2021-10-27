3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Scorpio Season Starting October 28, 2021

As we delve further into Scorpio Season, which started on the 23, we begin to feel the intensity of this particular constellation, and one week in makes a big difference.

We're no longer on the cusp of Libra - we're in Dark Country now, and when things get dark, we get mean. In love, our tolerance levels are now at an all-time low, meaning - we can't stand anything or anyone. Not exactly humanity at its finest.

This is the season for breakups. Scorpio, though a highly intelligent and cunning sign, is still the most violent and offensive sign we have, and in love, all we can say is "fuggedaboudit.'

It ain't happenin' - and if you're thinking about breaking up with someone, consider it done.

And then, there's the suggestion: Do you want to break up with someone? If you read this question - it will sit in your mind as a seed, and before you know it, it will be the top priority on your list.

If you are dissatisfied with your relationship, you won't be able to see anything redeemable in it, and as it stands, you'll want to break up as soon as you can get the nerve to make it so...which should be almost immediately.

Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Scorpio Season Starting October 28, 2021

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

On the 28th of October, you're going to come to a decision - which is saying a LOT for you, Gemini.

Being that it's oftentimes hard for you to actually SAY what's on your mind when you do - it's hardcore and very, very real; you want to break up, and there's nothing that's going to stop this from taking place.

You are famous for laying down the law - you block out the opinions and retorts of others, and if that 'other' happens to be someone who is in love with you, whom you no longer have use for, then that's the way it is.

Scorpio energy isn't sweetness and light; it's meanness and coldness, and that is, perhaps, just what you need in order to get the nerve to simply end it.

You may suffer some guilt, but it will be your own private burden to bear, because to you, bearing guilt is better than continuing on with the relationship you're presently in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are in your zone now, Scorpio, and that means you pick and choose exactly what you want, how you want it, and how it's all going to go down. You can be cruel, and even though you don't see it as cruelty, those you endure your choices will feel stung by your words and actions.

And it just so happens that you want to end whatever relationship you're in, at the moment.

You're bored with them, it's time for a replacement. If you have to see this person's face or hear their voice one more time you think you'll go out of your mind, and so - it's time to break up.

You're now rolling in the deep, dark heart of Scorpio season, and what could be better? You have the confidence to be abrasive and controlling, but the only control you really want is the kind that governs your own self. And you want to be free. And so it shall be!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you are one of those Sagittarius' who was born during the first week of your Sun's transit (November 22 - 28) then you have just enough cusp material in you to feel the full brunt of Scorpio's dark energy - and on October 28, you'll be feeling it big time.

Your natural sense of independence will drive you to your decision, and that will be to break the hell up with whomever you're with so that you can move on with your life.

It is over. You can't stand another minute; your relationship is a charade, an imago - it only exists in show, but bring it home and all of a sudden, both of you realize there's nothing there.

You won't be alone in this decision, and it certainly won't be rash. Scorpio is only there to give you that final nudge, and once it's done - and it will be - you will feel nervous, but totally relieved.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda