New Moon Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, November 4, 2021

Your New Moon in Scorpio horoscopes is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting November 4, 2021.

We begin November in Scorpio, which started on October 23 and will end on November 21, when Sagittarius will take over. This month's New Moon in Scorpio is the one where we come to terms with what we've done over this past year.

Whereas New Moons in December hold promise and hope for the year to come, November is the month where we reflect.

We will feel melancholy for all that we haven't achieved, while we will all rejoice in all that we've accomplished. It's a time where we recognize certain needs — we need to accept, learn, grow, change and try.

It's also a time for extremes — some people plummet into despair around this time of the year, while others ride the wave of bliss that comes with the idea that all endings include new beginnings.

We have Mercury in Libra at the top of the New Moon, bringing us style and grace in speech, moving through Scorpio, which will bring us to focus and passion.

Venus will be transiting Sagittarius, which has the potential of bringing us closer to our loved ones, and right before Venus goes Retrograde, it will transit Capricorn, giving us a very sober sense of what's going on in our relationships, and how to improve upon them.

A Lunar Eclipse is due on the 19, which is timely, because many of us will be needing to know more about our path and purpose, and this lunation should be very helpful with that.

The closer we get to Sagittarius, the more creative and expressive we will be. If there were a singular way to describe November, it would be 'thoughtful and progressive.'

New Moon in Scorpio horoscope for all zodiac signs, November 4, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What you are going to notice most about November is that your love life seems to be moving along at a very promising rate. What you didn't expect to happen is about to happen, and this is because your planet, Mars, is continuously influencing your romantic chart.

Your need to be with someone will be met, and you'll be tempted to spend all your money on this person because showering them with gifts makes you happy. You'll want to watch out to not spend too much money, however, because your financial report is a tad shaky at this time. Professionally, there will be much focus on your achievements. The Lunar Eclipse on the 19 should bring you financial good fortune.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

November is no time to sulk, even though it might feel as though everyone around you is doing just that. What's up for you is success in the workplace. If you are ambitious, you will see great opportunities open up for you around the time of the New Moon, on the 4th.

This is also a time for relationships to form — and to grow. Engagements happen around this time for Tauruses, as the focus is on commitment and long-term planning. What's made clearest this month during the New Moon is that this is the time for you to say what you mean and go after your dream.

This is a great time for you to kickstart a new career, and you'd be well suited in any field within the arts, most especially media or television. Taurus writers excel during this period. Always keep your hopes up; set an example of positivity so that the sulkers can follow your lead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What's most important for you this month and the New Moon in Scorpio is to take stock of your health, Gemini. You have spent way too much of this past year worrying — it has and it will take a toll on your health if you do not get a grip. The good news is that Mars is working hard to get you to work hard.

If you feel like you're being ignored by the world, you'll notice a change around the time of the Lunar Eclipse on the 19th, when suddenly work and career will kick in. This is also the time when the money will start to flow.

In love, you're alright — there's no issue on this where love or romance is concerned. Your main interest at this point is to try to keep your stress levels down, and not attend to any health issues that may come up. Remember, stress is the killer here — it's time to release your anxiety and make way for the clarity and ease that you deserve.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What you might see happening during this November is an enterprise — meaning, you and someone else will have a very good opportunity offered to you, where, if you decide to put your minds together, you could stand to make some good money.

Financially, this is an excellent month for you, in general. It's also a fruitful one in terms of expansion — if you want to bring a child into your family, now is a good time to start.

If you are single and looking — you will find someone — but not just any ol' person, this one's going to be 'the one.' If you're already partnered, expect passions to rise.

Your connections to those you love will be strengthened during November. Change starts to manifest as prosperity on Nov. 19th, during the Lunar Eclipse, and your intuition will, no doubt, be off the chain! Trust your gut and let your heart tell you what your next move should be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may spend a bit of time reflecting during the first week, and the sadness you may experience will act as an inspiration to get past it. You refuse to stay in a dark place, and because of your self-preservation skills, you will be able to make November both happy and exciting.

Work is looking good for Leos, especially if you are super ambitious; there are opportunities waiting for you to grab, and grab, you shall. Mercury in Libra gives you the gift of balanced communication, and your relationship could probably stand to be sorted out with kind and compassionate talk.

You've got Venus backing you up on that one, too. One thing to look out for is laziness and the idea of taking too much advantage of a job; don't assume you can get away with doing anything you please - eyes are on you. Let them see your dedication, rather than your lax attitude.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Professionally, this month's New Moon brings great advantages, Virgo. Make sure you keep your eyes open for opportunities at work. This could also imply another kind of work, or a different job altogether. The New Moon on the 4th may have you traveling, or planning a trip, while Venus is going to provide you with the feeling of safety and security, on the 5th.

Romance is all about flirty fun and having a good time with it all. When times get rough, you probably won't be able to see the downside, because November is promising you a very happy outlook. Noteworthy is the Lunar Eclipse on the 19th, which may change your attitude about a lot of things. Anticipate something great, as your interests will be changing and growing. This is a great month to start up a new study.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will find that your concentration is top-notch during this month during the New Moon, Libra. What you put your focus on will not only enhance your own experience, it will generate interest from others. This could be in romance or in business, and probably in both.

Your love life may take an unexpected turn around mid-November, and this could mean a pregnancy or a proposal of marriage; it's a good thing. You will see that during this month, you could handle more than you ever thought you could — and that is not burdensome.

You are a very brave and courageous soul, and during this month you will not see anything as a challenge you cannot meet. You are healthy and up to the task set ahead for you. Your home life will flourish.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

During this season, you come into your own. As a Scorpio, you know what it's like to be in control, and you like it that way. What people don't realize about Scorpios is that this aspect, this need for control is oftentimes for the sake of others' happiness.

Your family life is going to be abundantly happy during this New Moon, and there will be so much love flowing in your direction. With Mars in your chart, you'll be flying high with confidence and that's going to open up the gates of opportunity for you. Business should be at an all-time high, and you should see many lucrative opportunities — especially the kind that really excite and stimulate your creative juices. Expect big energy and happy days.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

November born Sagittarius' are always pleased by the existence of this New Moon — there's just something about number 11 that brings joy to those born in the latter part of this month. What you can expect is major popularity and success in the arts.

You've got the Midas touch this month, and it's going to show in your work and in the product of your talent. You have charisma in spades, and this will start to kick in around the 19th, during the Lunar Eclipse.

Take that charming way of yours and work your magic in the arts — writing, art, music; it's all in the pocket, especially during that third week. Once Sagittarius season hits on the 22, you'll be so in the zone that no one will be able to reach you. That's OK, you enjoy your independence so much that spending a little time, alone, in your creative universe will do you well.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're just coming off a major spending spree and there's a good chance you don't want to stop now. That's where November's big lesson comes in to tell you to halt. Your energy levels are so high and being that it's closing in on the end of the year, all you want to do is spend-spend-spend because all you've done all year long was work-work-work.

Try to 'cap' it off before you blow the bank. In love — you're in luck. There's a happy, festive vibe to your household and everyone seems to be in a very good mood - for the entire month! Expect Mars' influence to bring friends to you, as your social life will become frenzied and possibly even chaotic. Be on the lookout for an ex-lover who might swing by for a visit, unannounced. Oh, joy!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If there's any sign here that's about to actually win the jackpot — and that is not a figure of speech - it's you, Aquarius. I wouldn't say go out and start up a gambling habit, but you are certainly in tune with the universe when it comes to receiving large payouts of cash. Let's just call this month a LUCKY one, as it's all about adventure, winning, new directions, and creative endeavors.

There will be moments of strong competition, towards the end of the month, thanks to the Sagittarius influence, but if your luck is as good as it sounds, then the competition will just have to back off and let you slide on up. This is not the month to take a backseat to anyone or anything. With this much going for you, you'd be smart to take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This is the month where you put things into perspective. You will be figuring out what is important, and what has to go. Priorities will include your health — your mental health and your family life.

It's the end of the year and you like to take it down a notch, and that's a very healthy idea for you. Healing is in order, whether it be physical or emotional. Scorpio energy might have you on edge for a week or two, but that will soon be soothed by Sagittarius' cool mental vibe, on the 22.

You will be thinking and planning for travel — abroad, most likely. Expect to be thanked for your contributions at work, and know that your friendships are solid. Also, old friends and lovers have a way of getting in touch during this month, so expect words from people that you haven't spoken with in a while. If you feel creative - let it all out.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda