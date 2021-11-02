3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon Trine Jupiter Starting November 3, 2021

When the Moon trines Jupiter on November 3, 2021, three zodiac signs love life will improve.

Jupiter is the planet of growth. The Moon is the symbol of our feelings.

So, you can't go wrong with a transit like Moon Trine Jupiter, as it's almost tailor-made for certain people to reap the benefits of.

This is an awesome opportunity to sit down with the person you love and hash out what's needed in your love life - and what needs to go.

Moon Trine Jupiter makes everything seems possible, and that means conversation within a safe space.

You'll be open to listening to what your partner says, and they will accept and understand everything you're willing to express - even the scary stuff, like what you want, need, and must-have.

If you're single and looking for love, this is an exceptionally positive time to reach out to new people and make connections.

There is potential in everything you do during this transit, as Jupiter not only shines a positive and hopeful light on things, it makes the future - in love - seem possible, probable, and joyous.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon Trine Jupiter Starting November 3, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are no stranger to Jupiter's influence on you, and when Moon Trine Jupiter, you feel almost spiritually compelled to make more of what you already have. Your love life is bound to improve during this transit because you are willing to stick it out with your partner.

You've come to realize that it takes work to be in a relationship, and you and your partner care enough about each other to put in the hours. The efforts you make today will be long-lasting.

You have also come to terms with who you are, what your faults are, and where you excel and that helps you to feel confident enough about what you have to offer in a relationship. Single Taurus people will feel the same - confidence rules this week, as does positive thinking.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your love life is bound to improve during Moon Trine Jupiter because you've been working on making it so. When Gemini puts their mind to something - they make it happen, like magic.

You've always had the magic in your soul, and often times you've compromised yourself by bringing in too much negative thinking.

Alas, those days seem to be over, and you are now ready to give it your best effort. You have gone through many cycles with the person you are now with, and there may even have been times when you thought it was over.

Well, those days are over - you are now in the right place at the right time. Your love life is stable and secure. If you are single, anticipate a call from an old friend who may very well turn into your new love interest.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If there is one thing that you demand in a love relationship, it's for your person to accept you as you are.

You are not someone who takes orders or commands, and thanks to Moon Trine Jupiter, this person will make themselves known to you. You may already be involved with them, or they may be someone new in your life. What will be obvious and notable is their clear-cut acceptance of you.

They will know, acknowledge, and accept that you're a free bird, that you need your space - that you need to be alone a lot of the time. That's perfectly fine with them. Jupiter is your planet, Sagittarius, and it works with you as it helps you find the perfect place to know love.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda