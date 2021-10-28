3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 28, 2021

The energy is mixed today for some as we rise to the Scorpio Sun and Leo Moon prompting us to evaluate whether or not we have time for what truly feels like the best part of life.

Scorpio Season is known for a period when we tend to go through transformations that deal with our darkness or repressed desires, but what we make time for is also a part of that.

Time itself can be an aspect of our darkness because we use it either as a crutch to not live in this moment as we feel drawn or to or as a reason to do whatever we want acting carelessly with our fate and that of those around us.

To spend our time in the pursuit of those matters which deal more heavily with the ego is the space of risking becoming lost to ourselves and our greater purpose.

This is what creates that difference between us living our life versus our life living us.

Under the energy of today, we will be invited to reflect on what brings us the most joy.

What feels loving, playful, energizing, even erotic, and then deciding to create a life which brings all of those aspects into it.

Rather than just saving what we have leftover for it.

Adding to this theme of reflection on what we give time for Venus in Sagittarius will sextile Jupiter in Aquarius which will have us prioritizing what makes us feel good while we realize that we’ve been spending too much time on what doesn’t.

While this can be positive energy for some, for others it’s going to bring a harsh reality that potentially the life they are living isn’t truly the one that they want to live.

But any great change first begins with awareness.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 28, 2021:

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With so much focus recently on your career, it’s natural for you to have gotten off the path of what it is that makes your heart truly beat.

As someone who has in the past been called spontaneous or even impulsive as you follow your most recent philosophical idea, it’s been important to stay in one place.

To develop the type of professional life that has been important to you. But everything that we succeed at does in fact come at a cost and yours has been less time for what are true priorities for you.

To create balance within ourselves is to understand what it is we truly need from life and those in it.

There’s also a lesson here though in authenticity because you could follow the blueprint for someone else's life but still end up not being anywhere where you need to be.

Under today’s energy, you may be feeling frustrated because as much as you’re succeeding in certain areas of your life, likely professional, other areas feel like they're suffering.

Take the energy today and try to make a plan for moving forward about how to integrate the two so that you don’t have to choose but instead can create that sense of balance that you seek.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When we give so much of ourselves to others it’s hard to find time to give to ourselves. This has been a theme for you recently, although for many under your sign it’s something that will periodically come up throughout life as you struggle at times to manage the needs of others with your own.

But something special has happened recently which has allowed you to see that you actually do need to prioritize yourself in order to be able to be of the most benefit to others.

It’s likely that there was an event that happened recently which made you second guess yourself or challenge that works by someone who isn’t used to you being there to meet every single one of their needs.

Today could be a collision of events more than anything else, but it’s also a chance for you to get back to that space where you know your mental and emotional health has to come first. Only then can we make sure that the life we’re living is truly ours and not one that someone else hoped we’d live.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With your Zodiac Season having just passed and with it some major lessons on worthiness it feels like you’ve been excited to get out there and live this life as a new person.

This is good. This is what true growth looks like. But as with anything, there is another side to it.

By being so excited about this new chapter of your life and wanting to potentially make up for what feels like lost time, you’re not really giving yourself the time to heal that you need to at this moment.

No one is saying that you can’t move on, and you should, but part of moving on isn’t just slapping band-aids over old wounds hoping no one notices.

If you do this, then you’re likely to repeat the patterns that you finally just escaped. Instead, balance the excitement of feeling free with the solitude and quiet you need to heal. There is no reason to rush forward, sometimes progress will look like rest.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.