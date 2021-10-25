3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Month Starting November 2021

November is going to be a great month for three zodiac signs, and what makes November such a tricky month when it comes to the emotions, is that many people associate this time of the year with sadness and endings.

What's good about this time of year for Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius is that, emotionally, we're not limited to feeling bad - in fact, some of us, especially those of us born around this time, feel refreshed and energized...as if something great is about to happen, yet we don't know what it is just yet.

November will be a great month for all zodiac signs, but things work out best for Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

November is mostly a Scorpio experience, as this Sun Sign rules until the 22nd, where Sagittarius takes over.

Winter is coming, as they say - and the darkening of the light, for some, can act as a thrill - the time to withdraw to make plans, think of the future, plant seeds that will grow and thrive at a latter time. November is for regrouping.

We start out with a New Moon in Scorpio on the 4th, Mercury in Libra on the 5th, as well as Venus in Sagittarius on that same date.

We will experience a Lunar Eclipse in Taurus on the 19th, and Mercury in Sagittarius on November 24. If you're open to goodness and enthusiasm, you will get to experience all it can give.

This one really depends on your personality, as we have so many transits this month that can be taken any way you choose. The three signs that stand out as signs who will have a great month are...

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Month Starting November 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The first half of this month may be smooth, but it will be during the second half that you'll really start to shine. And, it's about time.

You always do well in November, and the closer you get to Sagittarius season, the better off you are.

Now, Scorpio season is going to get you back to work again - so if you've been waiting on a certain job to come through, that's going to happen before November 14th, and good luck with that, because as the stars reveal - it's a good place for you, and you need this kind of work at this point.

Love is not something that's on your mind right now, so all is well on that front.

You can start to celebrate, however, around the 19, when the Lunar Eclipse in Taurus shows you your own potential - which is something you may have suspected, but had never seen in such abundance - you are super fantastic at what you do, and this month is going to give you the opportunity to strut your stuff. Good for you, Gemini!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are one of those people who feels like they own the month they were born in, and if you were born in November, then the sky is the limit. You don't even let yourself feel bad, not even for a minute, which proves that everything is in the mind.

On the 19th, you've got a Full Moon, which also happens to be a Lunar Eclipse - representative of destiny and hope. And that's you to a tee, Sag - you're all hope and promise.

November doesn't let you down. You are the quintessential 'gardener' these days, and what you plant is both thoughtful and meant for success.

You will also be the one people turn to for stability and solid thinking. When the world around you shivers and shakes, you're the rock that offers steady ground.

Where you succeed the most this month, Sagittarius, is in the realm of friendship. To have you as a friend is a blessing indeed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are still riding the wave of contentment thanks to Jupiter in Aquarius, which acts as a helper to your mental state. This is the month where you are not bothered by the little things.

Mercury in Sagittarius is going to be your friend this month, Aquarius, as it allows you the freedom of expression that you so require - especially in your love life.

If you are someone who creates - an inventor, per se - then your creation will see success this month.

You will be presented with your limitations, and you will accept what you can and cannot do, and that will be very helpful to you as you set up goals.

Your biggest success will occur right at the top of the month, though you should see a constant stream of approvals and acceptances throughout the entire month. Go you!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda