3 Zodiac Signs Whose Secret Love Gets Revealed During The Sun In Scorpio Starting October 22, 2021

Hello Scorpio, and welcome to your season which runs from October 22 to November 21, 2021. The Sun in Scorpio will last 30 days, joined by Mars and Mercury in the near future.

Scorpio is the season of lust, of danger - it's the season of spirituality and intuition - and, it's the season of devotion, loyalty and service.

Scorpio season, starting on the 22 of October, is everything we love about 'the dark side.' It's why we adore murder mysteries, and all things sexy and fashionable.

With Scorpio Sun, comes fresh life - and we are all a part of it.

"Luke, I am your father." The Ultimate Scorpio - Darth Vadar revealed this outstanding fact to his enemy-son, in Star Wars, and in its way, it's typical of the kind of revelation this season has in store for us.

This is the big reveal, and because the Sun is now in Scorpio, that reveal will more than likely be related to love and lust.

Be on the lookout for exposing secrets during this season. If you've been hiding something big, there's a good chance it will come out, and in a way, that could be a truly beautiful thing.

For some of us, we hide our feelings and emotions, thinking them too frail and vulnerable for the world to see - but then again, love may not want to stay in the dark, and in this case - it doesn't stand a chance.

Love wants light, and during the Sun in Scorpio, it's going to find a way.

Zodiac Signs Whose Secret Love Gets Revealed During The Sun In Scorpio Starting October 22, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're not so far off from having a similar type of aggressive personality to that of Scorpio, and when it's Scorpio season, you tend to feel all the dark drives associated with the sign.

One of the ways this seasonal transit works for you is in your love life, and how you've been holding on to a secret that really feels like it's ripe enough to not let out as public knowledge.

The truth is - there's someone you adore, and you can no longer hide this information.

What's troubling is that you're probably already partnered, so your revealed love secret may not come as good news to your partner.

However, you are an Aries, and that means you are hard-headed and determined.

You tried being passive, but HA, that doesn't work in your world, and so, your big secret is that you love someone - else. It might be time to sacrifice one for the other. Sad, but true.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Nothing feels better to you than to have your season come 'round, and here it is, in all of its dark glory.

You feel justified in everything you do; you take what's yours and you discard what no longer has use for *you*.

You have a secret love, someone you've been crushing on for a long time. Well, the time has come where you now feel powerful enough to approach them and, well, make them yours.

You get that way - that 'all or nothing at all' attitude that makes you think you can just claim a person as your own.

Chances are, they go along with you, simply because you truly are as charming as they say.

So, now that you are ready to approach your secret love and make them into your 'known' love, will you be good to them?

Yes, you'll demand undying love, but will you return that love with devotion and kindness? That waits to be seen, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If it's dark, you're in. You just love the end of the year, and for you, Scorpio season only means that Sagittarius season is right around the corner.

Still, you've got that cusp energy on your side, which gives you the proverbial 'edge' when it comes to love and lust.

Scorpio Sun brings you courage and nerve; you want to pursue something that's only been in your mind - you want to make something REAL, and that 'something' is a person, someone you have wanted in every which way but loose for a long, long time.

Your nerve will take you from point A to point B, and what remained as a mere fantasy for so long, is now on its way to becoming your romantic reality.

You'll be feeling amorous and maybe even a little pushy during this season. And you will do what you want to do, because you're a Sagittarius, and going your own way is your personal style. Have fun, use condoms, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda