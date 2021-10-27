3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 28, 2021

As Thursday begins with the Scorpio Sun and Leo Moon, it's a rough day for three zodiac signs on October 28, 2021, and we are reminded that we must set aside conscious time as much for joy as we do for more mundane tasks.

It is a reminder that the best parts of life are meant to be enjoyed-not put off.

Scorpio Season means transformation time, but true change isn’t just about work. It’s not just about how many hours we put in or how much we can get done, instead, it often comes down to what we actually make time for.

Today the Moon is in Leo prompting us to remember to put a little joy, fun, and love back into our lives.

Likely for many, this is coming at the perfect time as we have been going through an emotionally heavy time with the recent Full Moon in Aries and still assimilating to having so many direct planets.

But a shift also usually occurs around this time of year where we become focused on all the things we think we have to do in order to get ahead, sometimes forgetting that quiet nights at home with the one we love, or day trips with friends are actually part of that too.

Amplifying this energy, we also will be experiencing a Venus Jupiter Sextile which will have us wanting to participate more in the things that feel good and leave behind what doesn’t.

With Venus currently in Sagittarius and Jupiter finishing his trip in Aquarius we are more apt to focus on not only what feels good today but how we can build a future through joy and love rather than sacrifice and grit.

This is about giving up the belief that anything worth it has to be hard and instead of realizing that we have the ability to make it quite easy as long as we’re willing to prioritize our joy.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 28, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The energy of today couldn’t have come at a better time for you. After some recent tests from the universe and even more lessons, you need to make time to remember why all of this is worth it. Today, you will get to do what you do best; enjoy the best parts of your life.

Whether this means taking off by yourself for the day, planning dinner with friends or having a candlelit night in with your partner, make sure today is all about what feels good.

The thing about the joy of our life isn’t just that it’s a pastime, but it’s what fills us up.

It’s what builds us stronger to be able to get through the more mundane or rougher parts of life. The more time you make for joy, the more stamina, and faith you have to get through the difficult parts.

But it’s also about remembering why it’s all worth it. Lately, it may have felt like you were running on empty trying so hard to be this new person that has learned these important lessons but the thing is that we shouldn’t ever have to try so hard to be the person we authentically are. Relax into life and let life relax into you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Things from now towards the end of the year should really feel like one big high for you. It doesn’t mean there won’t be challenging days scattered in here or there, but even those difficult bits can be used as a reminder of how far you’ve come and why moving through them in the way that you do is so beneficial.

There will be a big reminder today about what actually brings you joy and it will help you reprioritize your life so that you can make more time for it.

Recently you’ve been going through some big life changes so that your inner and your outer lives align.

This meant making some physical changes in your life but also being in the place to let go of some emotional weight that had been straining your heart. But now that so many of the pieces are coming together it means that you’re being asked to enjoy what you have created more and more.

Surrender to this feeling instead of thinking that there is something else waiting around the corner to challenge you. While not every day will be perfect, we do owe it to ourselves to enjoy the ones that seem pretty close.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

After some intense healing over the past week, it seems you’ve finally figured out the secret to life; make sure you enjoy it. As a sign that has no problem going deep and dealing with the darkness in life, sometimes that means you get in this mindset where you forget that life is supposed to be fun.

You forget that you have a light inside of you and that life will only be what you think it will be. Today is a moment where something will click differently and you will realize that only you can make your happiness and priority.

Sometimes we’re able to make ourselves and those that we love happy, but at others, it comes down to whether it’s us or them.

Many of us were taught to self-sacrifice in order to be the good girl (or guy) but if we continually cut pieces away from ourselves for the sake of others, eventually there’s nothing left of us.

The energy for today will be a new way of thinking about yourself and your life as you make the space for your happiness, as you put how you feel first, and most importantly you no longer apologize for what you need to do for your own mental health.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.

