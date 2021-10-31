Weekly Love Horoscope For November 1 - 7 2021

Your weekly love horoscope for Monday, November 1 - Sunday, November 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs with an astrology forecast for your relationships, dating, and friendships.

As we begin the first full week of November it’s clear that there is no more playing around when it comes to relationships or our future.

November carries a different energy than October did.

Where last month we were seeing planets turn direct and were slowly being invited to step out of the haze of introspection that we found ourselves within, this month right from the beginning the energy is passionate and committed.

It's almost as if even the universe has decided even, it can’t do casual any longer.

While there are few transits this week, the ones that are occurring will end up affecting the energy of the entire month.

The New Moon in Scorpio is always an intense and passionate time that helps us build the next steps of our relationships on truth and depth. This isn’t a superficial or casual interaction, but the meeting of two souls.

While it can potentially at times seem overwhelming, it’s more about us deciding that unless it’s everything it’s not really worth anything.

Then as we move through Venus and Mercury changing signs, we are taken over by a completely different energy.

While Capricorn is known for being more serious about love, after the recent retrogrades it wouldn’t be uncommon for this transit to spur either engagements or even elopements.

It seems that many of us have become increasingly aware of the sense of time.

The truth is that we put off what we most want, say that we never have enough time, waiting for the right timing and through it all nothing changes.

But that’s the thing about Scorpio Season, it’s not so much about change as it is transformation and when it’s the right, once in a lifetime, kind of love, then it changes us so deeply that we can finally change our lives.

Weekly love horoscope forecast for the week of Monday, November 1 to Sunday, November 7, 2021:

Thursday, November 4, 2021: New Moon in Scorpio

This is a time to dig deep and make a promise to yourself to never again accept less than what it is you completely and utterly deserve. Reflect on everything that you’ve learned recently, the truth that has blossomed from the darkness, and then speak it into existence. Relationships and conversations become more intense and passionate around this time, so make the most of this opportunity together.

Sun Uranus Opposition, A wonderful transit that helps us embrace our authenticity with greater certainty creating an opportunity to speak our truth more profoundly and live our life's in that way more deeply. Also, an incredibly beneficial transit for those whose love choices may differ from what those around them want as it won’t matter as much as our happiness does.

Friday, November 5, 2021: Venus enters Capricorn

Relationships become more serious around this time as we think about the long-term plans and the security of our connections. Love languages shift to being more acts of service-orientated as we think about how we can practically help one another on our journeys and in our lives together. A fantastic time to have big conversations within existing relationships as well as engagements.

Mercury enters Scorpio, Conversations become deeper and more meaningful as we are able to talk more openly about all of the things that we normally don’t. This allows us to not only bring healing to certain parts of our pasts but also are able to connect more deeply with our partners as well.

Mercury Venus Sextile takes place this Friday

This is a great day to plan a date together, or just simply spend the day together. We will be feeling positive, conversations will flow freely and we will be able to connect more deeply with one another.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Think fast and act hard this week as events and opportunities will be coming in very quickly. Don’t let your fear of making a mistake stop you from not doing anything.

You’ve arrived in this moment to be able to change things, so once that ball starts rolling don’t try to stop it because you don’t know where it will lead.

As long as you remain connected to your feelings and that truth you’ve recently discovered you can’t be led astray.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is a chance to really go into all of your feelings. The emotions of the past, the truth of the moment, and the hopes for the future.

Use this time to be able to really process everything that you’ve been moving through, especially those emotions or events that you’ve been trying to control.

We all must learn that we can’t control matters of the heart, that sometimes there is no logic, that ultimately, we all usually end up where we could never have imagined.

That is what makes the journey so amazing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Focus on what matters most to you this week and try to really clean up your own personal energy.

Think about what your truth is regarding relationships and what it is you truly need. But this is also about what it is you’re still healing from.

We can’t gloss over something thinking that we find only to end up lying to ourselves about what is going on.

Face those feelings that you’ve been avoiding and work on getting your words and energy in alignment, the rest will take care of itself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Don’t be afraid to speak up for what it is you need this week. Sometimes you get into the space of telling yourself that your needs don’t matter or that you can just shove them aside as you deal with what needs attention at that moment.

Sooner or later though it all catches up with you so it’s important to actually give yourself the space and time to take care of yourself.

Feel everything that you are and then look for what they are trying to tell you about your current relationship or situation because behind every uncomfortable feeling is a truth that we’re trying to avoid.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Get ready to take some chances this week as the energy aligns for you to have a chance to walk your current talk.

As much as you’ve been on this path to approach love and relationships differently, there hasn’t quite been an opportunity for you to do that as of yet.

But this week changes all of that when you are able to see just how far you’ve come and how things can be different because of that.

Don't be afraid to do what you’ve never done, because it’s a chance to do it better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week take an inner look at yourself and everything that you’ve been feeling and working through.

This may mean that you are asked to do some deeper self-reflection about a particular story that you tell yourself and what it may mean for your path forward.

Try to look at the ways that it still feels like you need others to fill you up and instead see how you can better do that for yourself.

Especially if you have an intense romantic relationship in your life. Our partner can always be a mirror, but they can’t do the work that is only ours.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Just make sure this week you don’t let yourself slip back into what hurt you just because you may be having feelings of loneliness.

You’ve done a lot of work recently to free yourself from what has held you back for far too long to let a week of deep emotional feelings make you start second-guessing yourself.

Try to just sit with everything that comes up and look for what may be rooted in fear about moving forward. We can’t dress up fear as truth and make it come true.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It seems that so much has finally hit a boiling point for you that you needed to take a step back and really process everything that you have been feeling.

But now it seems that you are able to connect more of the dots which means that you also should be able to find the direction that you want to go in.

A lot of the recent feelings that you’ve been having may have felt overwhelming, but it took courage to go into them and see what they may mean. Now you just have to allow yourself to put all the pieces together in a new way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Meeting change head-on is one thing, but allowing ourselves to dive right in is another. This week you will be reviewing what has previously held you back in your life and what changes, whether externally or internally you can make to fix that.

When we learn a lesson, inevitably we will take a step forward in a new direction. When we understand a deeper truth, a part of ourselves or life will fall away naturally.

But sometimes we start to wonder who we will be without those parts.

This week, let yourself actually enjoy the person that you’ve become and the relationship that you’ve been working on that it’s aligned with that self because what’s the point of all the work if you can’t enjoy it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s okay to walk away from things that no longer are growing. Take a good long look at the areas of your life this week which don’t seem to be progressing at all.

While you can always make the choice to do more work and put more energy into them it doesn’t mean that they will once again start to flourish.

During the next few days, let yourself be guided by your inner truth; by what resonates as being a definite yes and what feels like it’s growing without having to be on life support.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It’s a week of new beginnings that will have you truly feel on top of the world as you start to see the meaning behind so much of the work that you’ve been doing.

Make sure to give yourself time to congratulate yourself on the chance you’ve taken, the effort that you’ve put in, and the truth that you have faced about yourself and about those areas in your life that no longer resonate.

It’s a period of growth and reward for you, just make sure that you allow yourself to process the feelings that arise about your past or even your worthiness so that moving forward you can feel certain that it’s nothing like it was before.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Stay soft this week. That’s the major theme for you as so much comes in as far as feelings go and even things change externally. You are best when you are connected to your heart and radiating that love and acceptance that makes you so valuable to your partner.

While it’s normal to feel old fears as things begin to change or movement starts to happen in even the most stagnant of places, just remember that in order for things to be different, you need to be different.

But it’s also about trusting all the work you and your partner have already done to create the relationship that you have.

