One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 23, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, October 23, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have lots of energy that supports thinking with the higher mind, but what we need is to think with our heart.

The Moon is in Gemini, the zodiac sign of the Magician tarot card who rules Gemini, and this tarot card encourages thinking, testing things out and sometimes being a bit scattered with our energy.

Our one card tarot reading for October 23, 2021, is about tuning into our heart.

Saturday's numerology expresses the energy of a Master Number Life Path 11/2, the intuitive.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 11/2 include many political leaders like Al Gore, Barack Obama, Colin Powell, and Ronald Reagan.

What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Work hard, little ram. It's easy to get discouraged when the results are slow to come, but this is where your determination and fighting spirit pulls through for you.

You've got to stick to your dreams, or else if you don't, who will?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You know the drill. You get tempted beyond belief, give in, and then you feel the waves of regret crashing against your spirit. But, this time you don't have to let it happen.

You said, 'never again' for a reason, and you may feel like it's super hard to not cave, but you can do it. You're strong enough.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

A false start is a true bother, and you didn't really like that you hit a roadblock to your goals.

You have been trying to get things to go forward, to no avail. It's frustrating to say the least, and yet, you're not going to miss out. Patience, patience, patience.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

It's time to throw in the towel and admit that you are done. You have toyed around with thinking 'what if this' or 'what if that'.

It's obvious and painfully clear this is not working. You cannot stick a round peg in a square hole.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your emotions get the best of you, and you have a strong need to grow your life in your own way.

You aren't going to have to ask permission, Leo. No. What you need to do is be assert. Tell whomever is standing in your way to move. You've got places and things to conquer.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

The lamenting is done and you've finally come to a place where you can love someone even though their lifestyle choices make you sad. You are eager to move on to a new chapter of your life.

You have not loved or lost, you have simply redefined what it means to care about someone who has decided not to care about themselves.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You aren't the person who needs to do everything for everyone. Pick your battles.

Try not to let your energy become dwindled to nothing more than an idea because you spent all of your time fixing a friend's problems. You're so much bigger than that. Be emotionally healthy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You are in a great position to get things done. Your instincts and emotional intelligence are in alignment.

You sense what you have to do, and have a clear plan on how to get there. If you're still on the fence about an endeavor, strive to focus on it this weekend.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have a lot of support and friends who want you to keep doing what you're doing.

Your initiate and drive is an inspiration. You don't need to worry that you aren't making an impact. Even before you begin, you're making big things happen.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

You have hit a road block in your imagination and it seems like you need to take a step back and evaluate everything.

Nothing happens by chance. Sometimes you need to plan, and plan again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Your instincts, intuition, and intuitiveness are not coming in loud and clear.

This is a signal to wait, and not rush into something just because it feels good to you now. Later you may think quite differently.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Trust the truth. It's the truth that will help you to see things for what they are and to separate the lies from what is real.

Lead with truth and don't let it go, as this is what will keep you away from trouble or individuals who may try to use you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.