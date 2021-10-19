3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 20, 2021

It’s an electric day as we welcome in the Aries Full Moon under the Libra Sun and we can tell right from the beginning that something big is on the way.

This is the magic of Aries energy, and for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on October 20, 2021, this means fresh starts and clean slates.

The first sign of the zodiac, October's Full Moon tends to represent bigger beginnings and momentous occasions in our lives than any other.

When we think of beginning something, of just starting out, we can understand why the Aries zodiac sign has such a profound effect on our energy and behavior.

Regardless of how certain we are about starting off on a new path we can feel hesitant, uncertain and have to work through facing numerous blocks or obstacles.

But Aries moves past all of that.

Aries doesn’t care what people think or say. He is confident in what he wants and the direction that he wants to move in. He moves with determination and with ease as he knows that he is capable of fulfilling even his greatest destiny.

This lunation will create astrological aspects with both Mars and Pluto while Mars creates a trine to Jupiter in his final days in Libra.

For Aries, Scorpio, and Aquarius zodiac signs Wednesday's Full Moon in Aries will be that one big push to try to create balance in our lives. To bring about a more reciprocal energetic exchange and to feel like we are able to move forward with the dreams that we have.

With Mars and Pluto involved, expecting that things may not go perfectly today, people will likely test you but whatever happens, whatever challenges arise, keep in mind that you will rise through it all.

The overall energetic meaning for the Aries Moon is complete success.

Success in our recent changes we’ve been making, in our life path direction, in our career and even romantic relationships.

This means that while we can keep our eyes open to what may come up, ultimately, it’s about choosing to move through everything as if it’s ours already.

Because operating from a belief in our success will undoubtedly lead to a different outcome than expecting our failure.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 20, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are likely moving at a very fast pace recently thanks to all the energy that has been crossing through your zodiac sign lately.

Today won’t be without its challenges, but not only will it be a great day, it will be one that carries an important weight in moving forward into your future.

Reflect back to the Aries New Moon in April around your birthday for what themes were just starting around that time and what you were hoping to grow or experience because of that.

Now, take the time to see what has happened since then. Has everything manifested the way you intended? Were there surprise outcomes?

And of course, the most important question is the path that you're on, the one that you want to stick with or is there another option calling to you?

Harness that determination and passion that only you carry and really focus hard on the life that you want to create and then today of all day's refuse to participate in anything that deviates from that.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

After what has felt like so much work you’ve been through, you are ripe for a new beginning.

This one is a bit different though because it likely won’t be coming in as a necessary action but instead as a new thought process for you.

This likely will involve a new way of looking at the past and at the structures of stability that you have built for yourself, even calling in the question of support from others.

While you are usually at home in the depths of your emotions, oftentimes you don’t always allow others to be there for you.

This isn’t just about having a shoulder to cry on, but when you purposely create distance between yourself and others what happens is the foundation that you create with that person becomes affected.

What ends up happening is we can’t build strong foundations within our relationships if we’re not receiving and welcoming in the support or energy from the other person. Usually happening out of fear while it is normal, it also can ruin any relationship.

Today though, you are more apt to not let this hold you back.

You are aware of everything that has previously happened, all the ways you’ve related to others in the past and you’re committed to doing this differently, which usually begins with doing what you’re most afraid of. Don’t worry though, this time you are being fully supported by the universe.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today should be all about beginnings for you based on what you’ve previously learned and worked for in the past. While this heavily affects your career sector, it’s not out of the question for a romantic relationship to be positively affected by today’s energy either.

For you there has been a big push during this time of seeking balance at having your inner and outer lives align. This means that the work you’ve been doing yourself is now going to start showing up even more in your external life.

You are ready not for the duality of being something to everyone, but instead to be yourself for you.

This is a huge moment in your journey because not only does it mean that you’ve had to learn who that is, but you’ve also worked hard to develop the strength to be that person.

To not shift around others just because you can or to fit yourself in situations that don’t really fit you.

Don’t worry, this doesn’t mean that you can’t change your mind at the drop of a hat or pick just one favorite, it only means that now as you move forward in life it will be aligning to you, instead of the other way around.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.