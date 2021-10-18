3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 19, 2021

The answers come in fast today under the Libra Sun and Aries Moon prompting us to take the action that we’ve been delaying making October 19, a bit rough for three zodiac signs.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on October 19, 2021 include Libra, Taurus, and Leo, and it's all explanable by astrology.

With four major planets now turned direct, Saturn, Pluto, Jupiter and Mercury, we are finally moving into a space of having the blocks removed from our lives so that we can finally be in the place to move forward.

But, sometimes, as much as we resisted or complained about those blocks, we also wanted them.

This isn’t to say that for some zodiac signs they haven’t wanted to move ahead, but change can be scary and so these blocks we’ve been feeling whether mental or physical have actually been our excuse to not do anything.

If we don’t do anything, we also don’t risk anything.

Risk is always associated with change and with growth in our life, and that's the point of this upcoming Tuesday.

We can’t guarantee that something will work out, we can’t guarantee that something will manifest that we’ve been trying to accomplish.

Instead, all we can do is learn that sometimes the riskiest thing is to do nothing at all.

So, while energy is freer, for some that will feel overwhelming because suddenly all the reasons they had for not doing something will no longer be relevant.

They will no longer be a deciding factor, but instead our own ability to free ourselves from the cycles that we’ve been stuck in or comfortable within.

On Tuesday, the Full Moon in Aries rises and with it a big push from the universe that it’s time to change things up once again.

For some it may even be whether they want it to occur or not. That it’s simply the space where the universe is nudging us forward at the expense of our fears.

The thing to remember during this time is that from this point on until the end of the year astrology becomes very powerful and even influential.

This month, starting October 19, we start to see planets turn direct, next, Eclipse Season begins which carries over into December when we see Jupiter change signs and Venus turn retrograde.

Life isn’t going to calm down at this point, there isn’t going to be an opportunity to slip quietly into the oblivion of inaction.

It’s better to embrace where we are, no matter how overwhelming freedom can feel, because in doing so we conquer the parts of ourselves that were afraid to grow.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 19, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

After a recent upswing in energy around you, today may feel like a shift backwards.

While it’s not, the sudden expansion of everything that you’ve been thinking and feeling can seem as if there are almost too many possibilities so you begin to crave the comfort zone that you just spend time escaping from.

Pause in how you’re feeling today. Reflect on why you are second guessing yourself and then align to your self-worth.

Remember why you created the change that you made and stood up for yourself recently.

This should allow you to come back to that place of strength that you had been feeling.

If it doesn’t, just put off making any decisions that are based on fear or old ways of thinking today because energy will improve.

It takes time to accept that we have changed as much as we have.

It takes time to fully grow beyond the person that is so readily accepted so little so while this dance of back-and-forth progress is normal, you just don’t want to make any big life decisions when you’re feeling vulnerable.

You really have finally released yourself from a longstanding situation that didn’t truly honor who you are, don’t make the mistake of going back just because you’re lonely.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When things don’t make sense, you tend to struggle the most.

With four planets now direct one would think that we would be feeling more logic and groundedness, but because it’s happened so quickly, we’re still putting the pieces together.

It’s also because as retrogrades tend to do, the information that we learned and the growth that we’re slowly realizing took place, doesn’t actually make sense.

It’s not what we thought would come from this time and so we need time to process.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

If you’re feeling even more confused about what you’re feeling and experiencing with others, try to take some time and space for yourself today.

Many people are on a one-way track to change now, but it’s also okay if you’re not one of them.

Take the time to gain your footing today by grounding in nature or walking barefoot.

Breathe into all that you’re feeling and come back to the truth at your heart center.

Just because everyone else seems like they’re ready to jump into the next chapter, doesn’t mean that you need to before you’re feeling ready.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes what we find is that the old ways of doing things no longer are working for us.

This could be thought processes, behavior patterns or even the old go to’s for how to relate to others and enjoy life.

When this occurs, we often find ourselves struggling because it’s these small, ingrained pieces of us that are the most difficult to let go of.

While this is exactly what retrogrades often bring up for us, it’s also important to take time to let them sink in to become part of what we will create from this place forward.

It’s likely that this struggle will interfere with a close relationship today, especially romantic, as what you’ve always done won’t seem like it’s working anymore.

Rather than just getting frustrated or taking it personally, try to approach it from a different standpoint.

Ask your partner about their needs, be able to speak yours with vulnerability and transparency and be open to the fact that while things may not be like they were before, it doesn’t mean they can’t be so much better.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.