3 Zodiac Signs Who Confess Their True Feelings During Mercury Sextile Venus Starting October 16, 2021

When a transit such as Mercury Sextile Venus occurs, we are compelled to express ourselves, and some zodiac signs who confess their true feelings starting October 16, 2021, may surprise a person with an admittance of love.

We feel secure about our words because Venus ensures that security, and with Mercury driving this transit, we are more than highly inspired to say what's on our minds.

Mercury clarifies for us what's been on our minds, and Sextile Venus makes a safe space for those thoughts to flow and become communication.

And we will be communicating our innermost thoughts during this transit, which starts on October 16, 2021.

Whether those feelings are positive or negative doesn't matter; it's about the ability to express freely - without fear or apprehension.

We will indeed be confessing our true feelings during Mercury Sextile Venus over the next few days, and that, in its way, is going to feel both good - and liberating.

Zodiac Signs Who Confess Their True Feelings During Mercury Sextile Venus Starting October 16, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

For you, Taurus, those feelings have been kept bottled up for an entire lifetime - and they are good feelings.

You have finally found someone to talk to - and the talk you will have with them will be all about them, and how they've changed your life for the better.

You generally withhold this kind of talk being that it is seen as thin flattery — and yet, it's everything to you.

You now know that the person you are about to confess your mad love for is ready to hear what you have to say.

Your confession will be all about how you've never loved like this before, and how happy you are to finally feel comfortable with a person.

Your confession will be accepted and adored, and you will receive the same kind of treatment in return.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It is extremely hard for you to express yourself clearly. You fear so very much that you will be both misunderstood, or worse: that you won't be able to properly communicate what's on your mind.

Mercury, your ruling planet, Sextile Venus has something else in store for you, however.

While you can come off as tough and hard as nails, you secretly fear confrontation; it's just not something you ever want to deal with.

You will be saying what's on your mind this time, though, and everything you fear about confrontation is about to come true, because whatever it is that you're going to confess — it's not going to be accepted, and you will be challenged in return, which is exactly what you didn't want to happen.

Perhaps this transit will shut you down for another period of time, but after this confession of love is out, at least you'll be free.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Your true feelings have been hanging around inside your mind for way too long, and now, thanks to Mercury Square Venus, they no longer want to stay repressed - they want out.

Your feelings want out and in order to make this 'transaction' complete, you need to say what's on your mind to someone who will not only listen but advise.

You have a problem and you need help. This is one of those situations where you have to reach out and ask.

There is no further time left for pride; you are in trouble — you want help, you need help. Take advantage of this transit's energetic push and let it out, Pisces.

All it takes is one confession and you'll be free forever. Then you can work, in peace, on whatever it is that troubles you so — but you won't be alone, and that, friend, is what's going to make all the difference.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda