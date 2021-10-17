3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, October 18 - 24, 2021

Any time there's a Full Moon - especially one that transits through Aries - life could get rough, and three zodiac signs will feel it the most the week of October 18, 2021.

We tend to think of the Full Moon as this magical Wishing Tree, and while it very well may have those kinds of characteristics, we have to take into account that the wishes we make, may not necessarily be good ones.

This leads to the manifestation of that which we do not really want. In other words, a real bummer of a week can happen - if we lead ourselves that way.

This is the last week for Libra Sun, which also means that Libras are either celebrating a birthday this week or they just did recently.

And, for Aries, Gemini, and Libra, the zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting October 18, 2021, life gets a bit problematic.

Birthday season doesn't always feel like it did when we were kids, and so there are a few Libras out there who may not feel too celebratory this week.

It's not an altogether off-putting week, however, as we do have it within our power to change what may be going wrong.

That's what's good about the week - it's not permanent and it's not going to cause any kind of long-lasting damage.

In other words, it's just another week in our life, and we will all get through it one way or another.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting October 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

By mid-week, you'll be experiencing the affects of the Full Moon in Aries - your sign - and that's not a guarantee for 'all to work out perfectly', in fact, this is the time where you miscalculate your intentions and mess something up.

You may feel a lot of pent-up negative energy - and that may push you to express yourself. That's where you go wrong - you choose the wrong words to convey your meaning, and someone is going to be highly offended by you.

Generally, you don't care about who is offended or flattered, but this time, you will be offending the wrong person.

This is someone who could make your life easier, and depending on how you finesse yourself out of the situation is what's going to make the difference in how easy it gets for you, in terms of whatever this person means in your life.

This is more than likely family-related. You are probably going to insult a family member and they are NOT going to easily forgive your trespasses.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The only reason this might end up as a rough week for you is that you are way too impatient to stick around waiting for the good news to arrive.

And there is good news coming, but one wouldn't gather that from observing you in action. This week you are going to self-sabotage, simply by thinking the wrong thoughts day in and day out.

You are worried about something and you're making it into a religion; it's all you think about, so much so that one would think you worship your thoughts.

That's a dangerous thing to do while the Full Moon - in Aries, yet - is up in the sky, doing its thing.

If there is a way to avoid overthinking in the negative, then by all means, please do try, Gemini. Your mind is your enemy this week - and it doesn't have to be.

Fear, paranoia, and a little bit of a defeatist attitude rule you - you have to change this attitude before you wreak havoc on your own life.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are one of the Libras who just had a birthday and it made you realize that, well, birthdays aren't what they used to be.

This kind of negative thinking will start to snowball around October 20th, and if you don't watch yourself, you'll end up in a true funk - and you'll be no fun to be with, at all.

You won't even want to be around your own self, you'll depress yourself so much. You are experiencing the waning power of Libra Sun, and it may feel disorienting.

You'll be OK, though, as incoming Scorpio energy is here to rev your motors up again.

Maybe what you need is that dark Libra energy - maybe that's all it takes for you to get out of your depression and into something more creative.

You probably won't be creating much this week, but that's exactly what you need to do to feel better.

If you can stomach it - get into something artistic. Listen to great music, or simply blob around the TV watching something awesome to pick your spirits up. And...Happy Birthday, Libra. It's going to be OK.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda