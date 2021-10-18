3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 19, 2021

As we begin the day under the Libra Sun and Aries Moon, we are now officially within four major planets having turned direct in just a couple weeks and the theme is clear, it’s time to take action.

This is one of the things that makes Tuesday a great day for three zodiac signs: Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces. And, on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 things start to look up.

During Libra Season, we usually are called to focus on the balance that we feel in our lives. Both emotionally, mentally and even physically.

We want to feel we have enough time to give both work and our personal lives, ourselves and others, but also that within our own self we feel at peace.

But during most of this season we were under the influence of seven planetary bodies being retrograde which meant that the balance we were seeking would likely feel very elusive.

As we have begun to see Pluto, Saturn and now Jupiter and Mercury all turn direct though the energy blocks are lifting, and we are moving into a new phase of seeing and being within our lives.

Sandwiched between Jupiter and Mercury turning direct, and the Aries Full Moon tomorrow, today is a day when we begin to feel the excitement of new beginnings coming to fruition.

We can sense that we now can take the steps that we need to take in order to make our dreams a reality and to begin walking into our future.

While the energy of being able to take action hasn’t yet peaked, this is still a relief from what we’ve currently been going through.

It’s likely today we will feel very active mentally and will be gravitating towards creating lists or researching possible directions within our lives.

But it’s also a time that as much as we’re clear on what it is we’re taking action on, we’re also keenly aware of what we no longer want to invest our time or energy within.

This is a period of clearing where we now realize that in order to take the action that we need to, we also need to create the space to do so.

Because while dreams require action, they also always require sacrifice.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 19, 2021:

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

After a recent bout of self-doubt, you are beginning to come back stronger than before.

This never is an enjoyable period to go through, but it does always give way to more self-knowledge and the ability to create change where we need it the most.

Today embrace all that you’re certain of within your life. The spaces that you know foster your best self, the people that help inspire you and the moments that you know enrich your life.

These are the stepping stones for that next chapter that you’ve been dreaming of.

It’s normal to find it hard to take action when you’re not feeling great about yourself, but as you start to improve you recognize that you are the only one who can change your life.

Yes, there may be people that are part of your journey, but it’s only you that can be that catalyst for growth and for moving into the next level of your life.

Enjoy this time and the positive energy it brings, because right now you are as free as you need to be in order to start taking the steps to create the life that you’ve been dreaming of.

You just have to let go of the idea that you aren’t.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There have definitely been some challenging times recently as you’ve moved through what it feels like to question everything around you and still not come up with any answers.

During this time those parts of yourself that crave control and need to have everything figured out in order to be able to feel secure have been really challenged.

Hopefully you’ve learned that it’s not your external environment that creates that sense of safety but the one that you cultivate within yourself.

Take time today to reflect on what makes you feel secure, what validates your inner self apart from anything that you may receive from others.

This is the gold of your recent hard work because when we realize that these parts are ours alone to fill then we no longer rely on others to make us feel this way.

When we do this, we open up an entirely new way of existing within our relationships and within life in general.

Today may also bring some deeper realizations and awareness regarding a life path decision that has been on your mind.

As much as you’ve been struggling to figure out if it’s the correct move, don’t fight the clear and very simple answers that arrive today.

When what you’ve been looking for finally arrives, make sure your eyes are open to see it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Retrogrades always seem to suit your mood differently than other zodiac signs because you are so frequently in your head and quiet.

This is part of your nature and what makes you so dreamlike, but as this energy begins to life, you’re going to start speaking more of what’s been on your mind and heart these past few weeks.

During this time remember that you are only responsible for what you say, not how another responds.

It can be scary to hear that a life decision, job or even relationship isn’t in the same place that you were hoping it was, but it’s still your job to accept it.

When we learn our worth, we also understand that those that can’t or don’t show up for us in the ways that we need aren’t meant to be with us on our path.

Keep the rationale simple and allow yourself to slowly integrate back into more social waters.

There is a lot of lessons that you’ve recently enjoyed and clarity you’ve come into about yourself.

Now is the time to start taking action, even if it’s at first done quietly.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.