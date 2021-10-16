3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 17, 2021

As we begin to move through the energy of the Libra Sun and the Moon in Pisces this Sunday, we’ve been confronted with the realization that nothing in life changes unless we in fact make the choice to change it and ourselves.

Together the Moon and Sun are in zodiac signs that signify a balance in our emotional realm and how we express it outwardly.

For three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on October 17, 2021, this means that it’s an end to pretending we’re fine if we’re not, talking ourselves into being satisfied if we’re not, and generally avoiding the changes that need to take place.

It’s a lot easier to speak of change regardless of how drastic or subtle than it is to take accountability to be the one to create it.

But together, Mercury and Jupiter turn direct, we all will experience a heavy realization that we can have all the opportunities in the world to up-level, but if we don’t take them, then in fact, nothing actually will ever change.

On October 18, 2021 we will see Mercury in Libra and Jupiter in Aquarius end their retrograde season signifying that the time has come to take action for forward movement within our lives.

With Mercury governing communication and Jupiter abundance, it’s clear that we are not going to be able to get away with staying silent any longer, no matter how much we believe that it’s still not the perfect time.

The only way to move into our future is to have conversations about the life that we want to live and the dreams that we have, both within ourselves but also with the partner or tribe that is around us.

Important conversations are the gateway to newness.

This is where we are being led, perhaps not by choice, even if it’s divinely guided. But we have a choice to surrender to what is rather than continuing to wish that it was different.

Because no matter how stuck we may feel, how many times we get our hopes up when a big astrological event occurs, changes never make themselves.

It’s us that always has to.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 17, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Although you are fond of having both feet firmly planted on the ground, this next chapter of your life is going to ask you to trust more than you can see.

You’ve been asking for changes for some time, half hoping that they would just occur and that you would be saved from being the catalyst or labeled as the bad guy in a situation in which there was no winner.

But that time has not arrived. This means that you are going to have to grow in ways that still feel uncomfortable and that ultimately, you’re going to have to accept that you don’t get to own what role you play in the story of another.

You don’t get to choose how another label or thinks of you. Instead, all you can do is simply own your truth and recognize that every day you don’t speak it, is one more day that you’re hoping another will.

This is a chance for you to take responsibility and power over your own path, to embrace your truth, and to never again set of something for tomorrow which you can handle today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes it’s the truth that we don’t want to see which will save us from the nightmare we can’t get out of. Often, we protect ourselves from pain, yet pain, especially when rooted in truth, is what propels us forward; it’s where true healing originates.

Today’s astrology will likely have you coming face to face with a truth that not only is inconvenient but also isn’t at all what you want and because of that has even fought it every step of the way. But that’s the thing with truth, we can run all we want, we can paint it a different color but still, it remains.

Still, it can’t be changed. Look for where you are hoping the truth is different than it really is and what you can do to more fully embrace it within yourself, relationships, or even life path choices that you’ve already outgrown.

Make sure that as you reflect you look for where there are claw marks. Those places or people that you’ve left your mark in unwilling to let go because then that means there is a great big space that can be filled. Because while scary of course, it’s much more terrifying to keep someone in a space that they’re not meant to be in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s normal to hide from our emotions when they become bigger than we are. It’s even normal to disregard our emotional responses or feelings because we don’t feel we have a right to them.

But just because all of this is normal doesn’t mean that it’s actually healthy or that it will lead to greater growth. Right now, your challenge lays in not giving up. In making sure that you’re not the one avoiding a difficult emotional situation because it hurts too much.

No matter how innocent or fine our childhood seemed, we all have wounds from that time in our lives. Parents that worked too much, that could parent younger siblings or those parents that we needed to parent as children.

Maybe it was just that everyone was too busy, and no one thought to see how we were feeling. That is still a wound and will come through as worthiness tied to our emotions and feeling free to feel all of what we experience.

Look for deeper healing today, the pieces of your life you labeled as fine, and don’t be afraid to admit that maybe they weren’t. That way you’ll actually be able to start the healing that will lead to true growth and hopefully will end the cycle of you hiding from your emotions once and for all.

