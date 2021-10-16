Love Horoscope For Sunday, October 17, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 17, 2021.

Love can often present itself with raw and scary truths, and it's so easy to leave what is really meant for us on Sunday when we think a pretty lie is much better.

With the Moon conjunct Neptune in Pisces, it's so easy to get lost in the fantasy of love instead of realizing how work is a also part of romance when you're looking to build trust and a tightly sealed bond in a relationship with another human being.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Sunday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There are few things you dislike more than a liar. During the Pisces Moon conjunct Neptune in your house of enemies, you may find yourself sensitive to the dishonesty of others even if it's portrayed in a positive light.

Your tolerance for dishonest interactions may be part of the reason why you decide to end a relationship even if you feel it has been overall positive for you. You may decide that you're done with illusions and want the raw truth or nothing else at all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's good to have someone who sees your flaws as beautiful traits to admire and adore, but you may be picking at each one of your shortcomings as if you are observing yourself under a microscope.

Positive illusions can be part of what you need from a friend who is helping you to learn how to be the best version of yourself. However, when it comes to your own personal standards being less than who you know you can be won't do for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may think that a problem needs more work than it really requires due to your own high standards. Your relationship may need you to take a slight break from judging it's too harshly.

There can be a time when play and simplicity are useful. Instead of continuously nitpicking at what it is you and your partner do wrong, maybe try to have some fun and enjoy the weekend without expectations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A spiritual practice or some sort of belief in a higher power can help pull you through a difficult patch where singleness has you feeling depressed and down.

The holidays coming can bring you back to times when life was better in a relationship with an ex. Before picking up the phone and getting them a call, trust that the Universe has something better in store for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a good feeling when you know that your loved ones have been taken care of. Even though it's a grim subject, knowing that you have life insurance, wills, and any type of other important paperwork in place and ready for an emergency can give you peace of mind.

If you need to have a conversation related to death and or sickness, even if it's difficult, try to connect with your mate to plan what it is that you would like and find out what they would like in the event of an emergency.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may find out that you and another person are not on the same page when it comes to what you want or hope to see happen in your love life.

This can be a shock to you to discover that the person you have been dating wasn't really looking for a long-term relationship. If you still feel as though the partnership has promised, perhaps not pushing the issue at this time is the best way to handle your disappointment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Relationships are supposed to be healthy, and if you sense that yours is causing you much stress and anxiety, it may be a good time to re-evaluate your situation.

You don't need to settle for less than what is best for you, and even though it is difficult to break up, it may be time to reconsider your commitment to a toxic person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What's your fantasy? You may be looking for some sensual romance this weekend with your partner. If you are single, why not indulge

Entertain yourself by reading a romance novel or entertaining your imagination with a sentimental film that is about the kind of love that you would only see in a movie.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your family may have unrealistic expectations of your love life, and this week and people may be prone to probe as to why you are still single or have not decided to have children at this age.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You may find it impossible to explain all the reasons why life has taken the turn that it has for you.

Instead of trying to remove others Illusions, focus on what you can control and when possible dismiss any negativity that causes you to feel self-conscious about your romantic life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Speak into existence what you hope to find in your future. This is a wonderful time for you to spend a little bit of quality time writing in a journal thinking about what it is you would like to see in your life.

Make a list, and plan to meditate on it, perhaps during the Full moon in Aries that's coming up tonight.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Find a little bit of money on something that brings you Joy.

If you enjoy gift shopping, this weekend is a wonderful time to purchase a little sentimental item for your partner - just because.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't be afraid to view yourself in a positive light.

Overconfidence can actually be quite sexy and if you have been down on yourself more than you ought to be lately, give your self-esteem a boost and consider all your positive traits as assets that are meant to be enjoyed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.