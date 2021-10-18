Love Horoscope For Tuesday, October 19, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 19, 2021.

The Sun is opposite of the Moon and Mars is conjunct the Sun at the teaching degree.

Mars at 22 degrees with the Sun is the 'kill or be killed' degree, and we see this in our relationships through renegotiations of partnerships, breakups and the sudden ghosting of people we thought would always be around.

Mind your tempers this week as this transit will last a few days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of personal development and identity.

You have been working very hard on your goals, but your partner may feel afraid that you were leaving them behind.

It can be difficult for you to understand the logic behind that type of thinking, however, a small bit of confidence can be helpful to assure them that your intentions have them also in mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Your self-protection and your defense of your significant other may cause you to view individuals who appear to be challenging your relationship safely in a way that you do not like.

Try not to get angry and pick up the phone or respond in a text to someone with heated emotions. It will be easier for you to let certain things blow off until the end of this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of friends.

A quick romance is possible and unless you want things to progress in a rapid fashion you might be better off keeping someone's crush on you at bay.

It's a tough decision if you are feeling lonely or even slightly interested to know where things may lead. However, think about the big picture and whether or not you're willing to put a friendship on the line.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of career.

You will be channeling some of your energy into your work and this can be quite helpful if you're just currently getting over a breakup. It will be nice for you to feel as though you have some control over a particular area of your life.

Even if you do not necessarily feel that you are getting everything you want out of love at this time, having something successful take place in your job will be nice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of beliefs.

You may find yourself arguing back and forth with your mate about some sort of political or religious topic this week. It can be tough for you to bite your tongue and hold your peace when you know that someone's ignorance is blinding them from the truth.

You may want to avoid calling everything off because of your anger and frustration. It's important to maintain an open mind so that you can hear another person's side even if you do not agree with it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of secrets.

Hearing some news that you felt you should know a long time ago could cause you to lose trust and faith in another person. This can be a rock-bottom moment for you and it can leave you wondering whether or not you want to continue to remain connected to this individual.

Trust your instincts in this matter, and when it comes to deciding when it's time to lay your guards down once again defer to your own instincts not what someone else tells you to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of commitment.

Try not to jump into something before you are ready. It can be scary to think that you might be single your whole life, but that is untrue.

Just because dating has been more difficult during the pandemic does not mean that you have to lower your standards. Try to remain confident that good things come to those who wait and you can be extra patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of daily duties.

Focusing on the details is not something that is romantic but it is necessary. You may find yourself doing more chores and errands than you would like.

Even though your partner may not like to run them with you, perhaps you can convince them to do so by offering dinner or some sort of extra treat at the end of the day to make it worth their while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of creativity.

Your imagination could spark suddenly and give you a fresh idea that you'd like to try out with your partner. This could be checking out a new restaurant or seeing a movie. Anything could happen today.

Be prepared to do something wild and exciting that brings you closer in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of home.

If you are house shopping, you may find something that you really like and want to put an offer on immediately.

The day is wide open for finding a new place to live, or even making a decision that rather than living in two separate places you and your significant other would like to share a home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of communication.

Some things said without thinking can cause a rift in your relationship. You may have been thinking that Honesty was the best policy without realizing that too much of your truth could cause another person to feel overwhelmed.

Try to pay attention to body language and speak kindly and firmly about what you feel must be said, but also take into consideration the measure of your words as you deliver an important message.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of money.

It can be so easy to spend more than you ought to on a significant other's gift. Try to be careful about your habits today as they could put your finances in a hole due to your desire to be generous with your earnings as a display of your emotions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.