Love Horoscope For Friday, October 15, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 15, 2021.

We learn lessons about love from our friendships when the Moon enters Pisces.

One big lesson is that we can't get everything we want and need from one person. This is an impossible task that's beyond unrealistic, and Jupiter in Aquarius reminds us that our friendships can fill the gap where our love life feels unfulfilling or lacking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friends make life complete, and you might have more than you realize.

The Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Aquarius and this brings attention to your friendships, and maybe you have let your relationships fall by the wayside due to being so busy with a new love in your life.

It's time to change all of that and to reconnect with the people you've missed chatting with for this year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's so good to remember that life is about balance and that means loving the work you do in addition to being happy at home in your love life.

The Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Aquarius and this brings attention to your career.

Channel some of your loving energy into the things you do at the office and make your workplace a fun place to be since you're there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Isn't it amazing how much you can learn from others, especially when you're completely taken by a person you find attractive and are falling in love with?

The Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Aquarius and this brings attention to your higher learning, and it's as though your heart will explode with adoration for all that your partner helps you to see while they are around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You love to give, but there are times when you have to be selective about how much you offer to others.

The Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Aquarius and this brings attention to your shared resources and this energy is perfect for your giving nature.

You can share the love with others b donating to a food kitchen or planning for the holidays and picking up a gift for children in need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Not every relationship is going to develop into something. Some people will put you in the friendzone and that is where you will stay.

When the Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Aquarius, this brings attention to your commitments, and sometimes you can be such a good friend that the fear of losing that connection can feel greater than the desire to start a relationship that could be risky and cause you to lose it all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's important to take care of yourself and that means avoiding unnecessary stress and drama in relationships that you already know aren't going anywhere.

The Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Aquarius and this brings attention to your health and this can be a time of anxiety and even fear of the unknown.

You can't let what you can't control overtake you emotionally. Remain calm, Virgo. Things will work themselves out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are so bored with things remaining the same, so when the Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Aquarius your creativity gets a boost and makes you want to try something new.

You have to bring that spark back into your love life, especially if you don't want your relationship to go stale and leave you both wondering why you're even together anymore. It's on you, Libra to bring a little spark into your relationship. Be playful

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

No tears, Scorpio. Family matters are often complicated, but then again, you remain close even despite the arguments, miles, and disagreements.

What makes your family special can be on your mind during the Moon conjunct Jupiter. You may not always like your relatives, but you would not have them any other way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can't just say whatever comes to your mind because you love someone.

Timing is everything. And, when you just speak all that you're thinking without any regard for the consequences, it can do your love life more harm than good. You may not like to filter your thoughts, but sometimes it's necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't want much, right? Just a home with lots of love and laughter. The Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Aquarius and this brings attention to your personal wants, and you will are more than willing to do whatever you have to do to make it happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Self-love can feel overrated to you, and there may be a reason that you question everything because you're lacking confidence due to heartache that you're not fully over.

You need time, Aquarius, to really process all that you've been through lately. Healing takes time, so don't rush the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you look back at how far you've come, you see things in a new light that you didn't before due to a change in perspective.

This is what will help you not to make the same mistakes again in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.