One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 22, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, October 22, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Life changes as does astrology, and the day brings new energy for us to uncover for the sole purpose of redefining our lives in powerful ways.

The Sun is now in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. The Moon enters the sign of Gemini.

The zodiac sign of Gemini relates to the Magician who is always striving to try new things and gain greater skills.

Our one card tarot reading for October 22, 2021, is about leadership.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 1, the Leader.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 1s include American singers and songwriters Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

What does Friday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, October 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

We all need some guidance, and right now, the universe is opening doors of information to you, and *for* you.

What this means is that your prayers are being answered in a way that you need and want. It's going to blow your mind!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Stop kicking and fighting about how things need to change.

While you have your fist up in the air cursing the powers that be, remember to also keep yourself involved with the places that are making a difference.

You don't want to be a rebel but one without impact. For now, work within the system to see what happens next.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

This problem blind-sided you and was a doozy. You didn't see it coming, and how could you have?

You have been way too busy putting fires out in your own life to expect that someone else's chaos would do cause you harm in any way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

A person can try to make you feel unimportant to the point where you don't even try anymore. This is not good for you, as you are inclined tor revert into your shell. But don't do it, Cancer.

You need to be brave enough to stand up to the adversity with a smile on your face. Only you can decide when it's time to quit, but you'll feel so much better that you didn't allow a bully to determine your timeline.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

This situation really feels like you're fighting an uphill battle. But you were also made for moments like this. You've got courage and determination.

Maybe you didn't want this to happen with so much drama, but if the day goes in the wrong direction, you can handle it. You're the king.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

Success is like gravity: what comes up may also come down. You are reaching the top of your game and unfortunately there may be no way up after a certain point.

This will be a sad transition, but it can feel quite necessary for you to experience right now. You're learning from someone else's mistakes and overall it's a good exposure.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are brave and you are strong. But, this doesn't mean you need to be pushy or aggressive. Patience is another way to demonstrate your core capacity.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Enemy territory. Here you thought you had all friends in your corner, but a strange event can capture your attention making you feel like someone is not on your side after all.

This can be a real wake up call to you - as you need to maintain your cool and not draw attention to your suspicion. Wait and see.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have to make a decision now. Are you going to stay or are you going to go?

You may not have to answer this question right away. What you need to do is think about it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Tired? Feeling tired, overworked and underpaid is making you cranky, and worse, it's also impairing your ability to make smart and sharp decisions.

Cut yourself some slack, Capricorn. Ask for the day off or try and take lunch a little earlier.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

The day is going to bring quite a few 'I told you' so moments.

You have a knack for sensing things and when you see that something isn't off, you hate to say you were right, but you were.

Hard for others to hear, but even harder for you as you watch people ignore solid advice and have to learn from their own mistakes.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

All endings result in a new beginning. This chapter in your life is wrapping up so that you can start something new and fresh.

Don't lament the losses. Be excited for the future you'll gain!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.