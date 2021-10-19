One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 20, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, October 20, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What a day to overcome challenges and make things happen.

The Moon is powerfully supported in Aries, so we have a little bit more grit than usual.

The Moon brings up the Emperor card which is about war, battles and taking control of our own situation.

Our one card tarot reading for October 20, 2021, is about overcoming adversity.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a 8 - the Powerhouse.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8 include American country singer Faith Hill and actress Elizabeth Taylor.

What does Wednesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Guess who needs to do less? You do, Aries. This card is a solid reminder that not all of life needs to be work. Enjoy life for a change.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Are you ready for a change? Then, you're in for some good news. This card is letting you know how an inevitable transition is near. Good things are coming your way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Stop for a moment and admire all that you've accomplished.

When was the last time you pat yourself on the back for a job well done. Life would not be the same without your help and positive energy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Why do things always seem to happen at the same time?

The rule of three applies here where tough times come but once you have gotten through the worst of it, it's smooth sailing ahead.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Plans can fail you, even if you were sure you got all the details included. You can't always be prepared for everything. You can only do your best.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

The open road is calling your name. It's time to get out there and explore. A trip is on the horizon. Where do you want to go?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Why are some people so mean to each other? You may have felt the wounds of a friend - a person who you trusted with all your heart, and now it feels like you're never recover. The process of healing can be slow, but they will heal - it just takes time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Are you listening to your intuition or is there someone telling you what to think. It can seem easier to let someone else do all the heavy-lifting in your relationship, but why? Help when you can.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Yes, you can have it all, but may not all on the same day. It's important to use this day to solidify your plans.

You have been putting things on hold, and now it's time to take action. No one else will but for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Someone is not being as transparent as they can be.

You need to be willing to confront the problem, especially when you feel that the truth has been hidden from plain sight.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Try not to rush into things. Even if you want the problem to go away, you don't have to be desperate. Think things through.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Someone has put you up on a pedestal, and you're hoping you won't fall down.

They may see all your flaws and still care about you in the same way. Don't be so hard on yourself. Love can be unconditional.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.