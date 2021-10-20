One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 21, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, October 21, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have lots of positive energy and it encourages helping others through already established organizations such as charities, non-profits, religious institutions or community groups.

The Sun is in the sign that rules relationship. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The tarot card that represents the zodiac sign of Taurus is the Hierophant.

Our one card tarot reading for October 21, 2021, is about giving to charity.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 9 - the helper.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 9 include Mahatma Ghandi and Bob Marley.

What does Thursday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Just after the Full Moon in Aries, it's time to let go of all the things that hold back your creative side.

Clear the slate, little Ram. Don't allow yourself to miss out on all that life has to offer you so that you can truly see your dreams come true - there is still time!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

When and if you're focused on what everyone else is thinking of you, you will miss out on understanding what it is you want to see within yourself.

Turn your attention inwardly and stop comparing your success, progress to that of others. Your journey belongs to you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Slow down, Gemini. You've been running through the week without taking a break.

You have a lot going on and need to spend time with friend and people who refuel you. Why get so much done if you don't take the time to enjoy it with the right person?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You're falling for that person's sweet talk, and you need to pull back a bit not allow your guards down again.

Once someone has shown you who they are, it's important for you to believe the truth.

Denial can be hard to resist, but this time around, it's really important that you stick to your resolve.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

So many things have happened. Work has been busy. Friends have been dramatic.

When life feels out of control, it's really important to do things that help you to stay grounded. Remain level-headed and calm.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Nothing good comes easily and making tough decisions is part of the territory.

You might resist choosing one path over another, but it's really important to be fully present at this time. These are the moments that will grow and change you forever.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

No one likes to feel weak, so when you are tempted to give in and say that you've had enough be gentle with yourself.

It's normal to feel frustrated by a situation, but that doesn't mean you have failed. It means you're human and learning how resilient you are in the face of adversity.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

This is one of the best cards to have as it means that you are about to start on a new journey.

Enjoy those first moments of discovery where you get to experience the awe and wonder of what could be...

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Quite a bit of the work that you think you need to do has been accomplished.

You may feel afraid to admit that you're ready to take on more responsibility out of fear that you will let people down. But, you are truly ready for more, so ask for it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You can only go as far as your mind can reach, so when you feel like you are going in circles, do something to expand your mentality.

This is the best place for you to start improving so that you can break through the glass ceiling to grow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

There is always two sides to the story. You have to put yourself in the other person's shoes to truly understand where they are coming from. Don't judge their situation until you have done this. Aim for compassion.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Sadness and feelings of doubt happen to everyone. You are feeling the heaviness of these emotions, but they will not stay.

Soon, you will feel your heart lift and great things will come to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.