One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 18, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, October 18, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We need a break from yesterday's energy and today we find it in love.

The Sun is in indecisive Libra which asks for balance, and the Moon is in Pisces entering Aries, and it's good to put ourselves first while caring for others.

Our one card tarot reading for October 18, 2021, is about love.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Number 6 which is nurturing and caring.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 6 include Mother Teresa and Goldie Hawn.

What does Monday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

When you're under the gun, Aries, it's really important to maintain your calm and that is where the center of your courage lies.

There are things that you need to do that are going to be slightly stressful, but nothing you can't handle! This is what you've been preparing to do, and you're going to do an awesome job.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

The reality is that the rules you've been playing by are antiquated. You have bright ideas and a vision of what will work.

You have been keeping them to yourself, and it's pure frustration. It's not easy to get people to change. You have to be the catalyst and that means bucking the system sometimes.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Well, Gemini, this is a tough spot for you to be in. You're torn between the one you love and what you really want for yourself.

When your heart tells you that a relationship is not going to last or that the person you are investing in is not the one, then you know. The truth is, you know.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Change is tough. There are so many moving parts. It's like being on a merry-go-round where you need to figure out how to stay balanced but enjoy the ride.

You may experience pangs of regret for getting into this spot but the whirlwind won't last for long. When it's all over you'll feel exhilarated and amazed at what experience has taught you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Your intuition may be radio silent, but these moments are meant to capture your attention.

You may feel lost when you're not able to know for certain what path you need to take, but that's OK.

The thing is to trust the process. Everyone feels lost sometimes. It's what you do within these moments that count.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You have a lot of imagination, and it's important for you to explore your creative energy. Do art. Go for a walk. Listen to music. Try something simple. Let yourself play.

Don't worry if what you are doing is perfect. The point isn't perfection - you're here to have fun!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You are going to be offered a big job but the truth is that you aren't really that interested in taking on so much responsibility.

Not everyone is meant to play a leadership role. It can sound great to have the title, but if that's not what brings you joy, focus on what does. You have to really love your work so you can remain committed.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Being thankful is never overrated.

There's something beautiful about being a person who embraces the beauty of life and finds happiness in the little things.

Be one of those people who look for the good. What a difference it will make in your day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Not every choice is easy to make. There are times when you have to do the tough thing and make decisions that no one should ever have to make.

You are in a pinch and it's not likely you can get the compassion you need from someone whose not walked a mile in your shoes. It's going to be a rough day, but you will figure out how to manage things to the best of your ability.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Why bother to fight with someone who refuses to see things any other way than their own point of view.

You can turn blue in the face trying to be the voice of reason, but if they will not heed your sound advice, then leave them alone.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

A difficult message is so hard to deliver to someone who is being cheated on. It takes a lot of courage to say something a person does not want to hear.

You may be the one who has to break the bad news to a friend who is not ready for the truth, and it could mean the end of your friendship if they don't believe you. It's a tough call, but one only you can make.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Your work ethic needs to be strong and dependable. You can't piddle around with all that needs to be done.

What you do with your time matters. So, don't procrastinate, Pisces. Stay focused and hyper-diligent.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.