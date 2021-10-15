One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 16, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, October 16, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have areas that need attention and if we don't give it life will become scattered and confusing.

Our one card tarot reading for October 16, 2021, is about managing energy.

The Moon is in the sign of Pisces, the sign that rules hidden things, karma, and our past life energy.

Saturday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 4, the Manager.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 4 include Bill Gates, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Billy Graham.

What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Well, Aries, the truth is that you want the same thing everyone else wants. The money. The wealth.

The financial security and you ought to get it... but maybe not in the way that you imagine your life to look - just yet.

This is going to require some strategy on your part. You may need to work really hard and slowly create the dream you want into reality.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You were not made to be a doormat, but your gentle nature also hates conflict. Today, you're going to need to give yourself a pass as the moment of truth arrives and conflict is in the air.

This is no time to back down or to avoid standing up for what's right. You have to say what you're thinking and be firm. Don't waiver or back down from what you know is the truth.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

When you do something amazing, you have earned the right to admire all the things you have created.

You should not rush past these precious moments. They are defining. They help you to remember how hard work pays off and can give you the foundation you need when you can't go on any longer.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You can keep thinking about your problems, but what's going to get you out of this situation is solutions.

Once you have a small idea of how to break out of a negative situation, start. You can always work through conflicts as they arise. Why wait for the best when good enough is plenty of reason to start?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules, rules, and more rules. The truth is that you have to break away from tradition every once in a while.

You can't always do things the same way, especially when you realize it's not working. Try something that is a bit out of the box. You may be surprised by how well it all works for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

How will you ever see what the future can be like if you're so fixated on the past?

You are losing out on opportunities. You need to let the grasp go and allow yourself permission to thrive, especially when you have so much going for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You thought you understood a problem but then realized later that you only had enough information to get you so far.

This happens to the best planners, too. Go with the flow, Libra. Things work out even when you're flying by the seat of your pants.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You don't need to be ready all of the time when it comes to a fresh start. Sometimes you just need a reason to motivate you.

Do you have your reasons? If not, then it's a great time to start them.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Something great is coming to you, and if you need resources or financial help, you may be so surprised by how giving and kind a person can be, especially when they feel you are on your way out. They are working to get back together with you, and that's why it will never work - manipulation is never a strong enough energy to hold two people together for long.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

You are going to see something you once thought was over being reborn again.

You will find that life has a funny way of repeating itself. We are all part of this giant circle of life and it's impossible not to see themes come back around, especially when you still have not mastered the lesson.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Your talent and skills are what bring you luck. You don't need to wish on a star or worry that no one will see you for all that you have to offer.

The universe knows, and you have a beautiful life purpose. Watch and see. When you least expect it, things will happen for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

You are going to excel at something that you have been working so hard to learn.

You are steadily climbing to the top of your career, and even though being number one is tough to do, you'll find that it's easy when you are doing things that you love and enjoy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.