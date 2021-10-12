One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 13, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, October 13, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

When life takes a turn in the wrong direction, you have to make a decision, and as the Moon changes, we change too.

And as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, our choices don't just impact us they impact everyone else.

Our connection to each other is part of the theme we experience during Libra season.

Libra is more than the sign of justice, it's about relationships and finding the perfect balance between all things.

Our one card tarot reading for October 13, 2021, is about transitions that involve other people.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 1 include American actress Sally Fields and American singer/songwriter Sting.

What does Wednesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's so good to return to the simplicity of life, including things you once enjoyed in childhood.

You're never too old to return back to little pleasures that you thought you were over but that still bring you joy. From coloring to playing an instrument or dancing in the living room, give yourself a few moments of happiness without judgment.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Take a small break. You don't have to always be performing, full-on, and giving yourself to others. It's OK and even good to pull back a little bit of your energy.

Reserve it for time spent with your creator and connect with the universe to recenter and find your purpose.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

What helps you to feel connected and in tune to your inner voice. Your intuition and instinct are so important to who you are as a person. You don't always know what you want or need.

Life can be confusing sometimes. It's so important for you to process all your emotions and to stay true to yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Love is all around you. There are so many wonderful things that you can and will experience in your lifetime.

Don't let your focus be solely on the trouble you're experiencing right now. You have an entire world to explore and this is just one moment in the massive bucket of your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

So many things feel misleading. And there are blocks that seem to stop you from getting where you want to be.

It can feel as though things are being hidden from plain sight, so your suspicions are up.

You should trust yourself and not dismiss your instincts just because you don't have all the facts right now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

You can't lead others if you are lost yourself.

That's why it's so important to take care of yourself right now, especially when you feel confused or are unsure where to invest your time and energy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You have to nurture your dreams, and if you won't, who will?

It's not anyone's responsibility to show you the way to your goals or ambitions. It's yours, and your chance to give yourself the gift of hope is here.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You have been feeling angry inside, and there's a need to let go of the stress and pressure you've been feeling.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

It's good to be aware of all negative emotions you've experienced, but do something about it. Find ways to relieve the tension that are healthy and good for your spirit.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You can't live or grow a love project if you're always dealing and living with strife and contention.

You can't expect to relax and be able to perform your best work when you're body is uptight and full of tension. You need to detach and find a way to lessen the drama so you can produce your best work to the max.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

An important message is coming your way. You don't want to rush through the day especially when someone seems to tap you on the shoulder asking for a few minutes of your time.

Even the most unsuspecting person who seems to be foolish to you could have wisdom that's valuable for you to hear.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You want to make changes, but right now you're feeling like there's little power in your hands.

Change isn't impossible, but it's hard when the world is not on the same page. But your influence can make a difference within your own community, family, and the people you've connected with each day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

The betrayal or potential of it is over. A cheating situation is no longer a threat to your love life.

Your partner has been tempted but whatever seemed to be intriguing or possibly a danger to your relationship is not what it used to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.