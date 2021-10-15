Your one card tarot reading for the week of October 18 - 24, 2021, is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Here's what the cards have in store for you.

Guess who got a GORGEOUS new Tarot deck? This girl, and I'm stoked for new readings.

And wow, this new deck has much in store for us for the week, as we can see in our One Card Reading for each of the signs of the Zodiac.

The cards show us that we are - each one of us - just able to stay afloat in spite of the waves of conflict that surround us.

Nobody goes down this week - and for some, it will be a trial, and for others, it will be pure victory. Either way, we're all in for a very good week, even if 'very good' is defined by what kind of lesson it teaches.

We're also looking at a lot of waiting; seems that's fairly common with us, and while that waiting isn't going to get us down, per se, it is going to remain in a state of 'waiting' which should frustrate some.

This is a week of tests, many of which we will pass. It's a good week to get in touch with inner strength - it's also a great week to trust our gut and stand by what we believe in.

One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of October 18 - 24, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Ace of Cups

Welcome to happiness, Aries, as it pretty much doesn't get better than this card. What you are looking at this week is an accomplishment and all the payoffs that come with it.

In love, you are surrounded by those who care for you, and in romance, you are safe and secure.

You've made a choice recently that is now working out for you...your cup runneth over, so to speak, and in real talk, that means that whatever you've done to get this far - keep it up because it's not only working for you, it has the promise for future wealth and happiness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Eight of Cups, reversed

Even though this card is in reverse, it's still a good one. What you can look forward to is job security and the respect that comes with it.

People trust you - that doesn't make it easier on you, but it does put you in the position of one who is needed, and when you are needed, you are paid.

Perseverance is something you've shown and that grants you a ton of respect.

You are secure, but you may also be overworked and in need of a break, and a break is, unfortunately NOT what you'll get this week, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): King of Cups

This week makes you the ultimate friend. You are there for those who need comfort, and you are willing to put aside your own problems so that you can come through for others.

Your advice will be asked for and heeded - which is always a nice thing.

You advise well and only have the best interests in mind for those you love. In romance, you are trusted - there are no dangers, at this point, in your relationship and you can feel free to just be yourself. A wonderful week is what you will have.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Seven of Cups, reversed

You are involved with something you love - a hobby or a project, and you are determined to make it happen.

This may be a gathering of like-minded folks or the completion of something creative - it will NOT be finished this week, but the effort you put in this week could determine how successful you are, next week.

You have the most beautiful of intentions, and this tarot card reading shows you that you can have everything or anything you want, with dedicated effort put in.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The Devil

The Devil is such a cool card to have as your solo tarot card in a reading. This week you'll more than likely find yourself in a situation where you can't agree with what's going on.

You will offer your opinion and your skillset to changing something because you believe the only way to progress is by trying something new.

You will come up against those who disagree with you and your ideas, but you will know in your heart that you are right.

This week makes you the adversary; how else can progress occur if there isn't someone there to show a difference of opinion?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Nine of Pentacles, reversed

It doesn't take much for you to throw in the towel, so to speak and this week is the one where you simply give up.

You don't have the patience or the strength to fight for yourself, and this kind of weakness is what's going to take you down.

You could fight for yourself, Virgo, but this week, you prove that you don't care enough to do so.

Life is chewing you up and spitting you out, and you just don't care. That's the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, for you. Advice: fight for yourself. DISOBEY!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Four of Cups, reversed

This is a tricky card and can be interpreted as mistakes about to be made out of a desire to take responsibility.

You are someone who is privileged; you know this, and yet, you don't take advantage of your situation.

Opportunity comes and goes with you, and during this week, you will probably pass up on something that might have upgraded your life.

You are also procrastinating too much, which is why chances are passing you by. Wake up and live your life, Libra. You don't get to keep the toys at the end.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The Emperor, reversed

This week makes you the benevolent one, which is quite the departure from your norm. You are maturing, Scorpio, and you don't mind being known to your friends and coworkers as The Wise One, even though you might feel it a tad pretentious.

You are the one people are running to for advice during this week.

What's great is that you easily live up to the stature of this card. And while it is in reverse, it still means that you are capable and wise.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): King of Swords

You are about to solve a problem this week, Sagittarius, and once you are done with this, all things will fall into place for you. You may be making a decision that concerns the welfare of others - you will choose wisely.

You favor no one during this week and work for the benefit of the masses.

You show determination and force if need be. You do not shrink from conflict, in fact, should it come near you, you are ready to go to battle - nothing scares you, and nothing ever will.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): King of Wands, reversed

Be prepared for a major change this week, Capricorn. Something is about to fall apart - and it's big.

You are cool, calm, and collected and can deal with whatever comes your way, however, there is some serious discord in what's going on around you, and you mean to put a halt to it.

You can expect arguments and disagreements at work - not everyone is on board with your plans, and they mean to voice their opinion, loudly and without consideration of all your hard work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The Hanged Man, reversed

This card is strange and fantastic and it means, in reverse, that this week, you will be saying NO to someone - and you'll mean it. You feel that your rights have been violated, and you're not about to let that happen.

You see clearly and you won't be made into a guinea pig for someone else's emotional experiment.

This week will have you spewing left and right what you believe in. You are adamant and in a state of total self-belief. Do not back down - fight for your beliefs!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Four of Pentacles, reversed

Waiting, waiting, waiting. That's the name of the game this week, Pisces.

There's something that you have been waiting for, and it still hasn't shown up.

It's OK, there's nothing to suggest that you won't eventually receive this mysterious package - and it is a materialistic object, as opposed to 'waiting for a person' - this is something you'll receive in the mail, important news or a parcel that might have gotten lost. You will not receive it this week, however, it will be on your mind for the duration.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda