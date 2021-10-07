3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 8, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on October 8, 2021 tend to do extremely well under pressure, and when the pressure is lunar, meaning related to the transits of the Moon, these signs find new and innovative ways to rise above any problem.

For other zodiac signs, that's hard work, but for Cancer, Libra and Scorpio - the present transits bring more good than they bring harm this Friday.

We are looking at the Moon in Scorpio (sexy!), which also happens to be Opposite Uranus (trouble!), Trine Neptune (nightmares!) and Square Jupiter (FUN!) - it's really going to take the right kind of personality to parlay this set of transits into a good day, but it's not impossible.

Any time we have a waxing crescent, such as we do right now, we have the opportunity to grow.

We are able to listen to our hearts and in this way we can figure out what our next moves will be.

For some, this day will prove to be immensely productive. Competition will be high and the winners will be ready to roll.

Communication leads the way, followed by honest - but brisk decision-making.

Which Signs Will Have a Great Day Oct 8, 2021, according to astrology?

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 8, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You relate to the sexy Moon in Scorpio part of the day, and this will show up in your evening plans, if you know what I mean.

You are just completely in your element here, and this will bring about a new confidence - a spring in your step, so to speak.

You feel attractive and if you so choose to make something of that, then you will find yourself someone to love and that will be all she wrote.

Yes, you are the runner of the show today, Cancer, and while others are feeling the planetary transits in big, bold, bad ways, there you'll be, sashaying your way through the world with the hottest style and the most amazing charisma.

Whether it's a girl's night out or a romantic dinner between you and someone special - the day (and the night) belong to you and your sexy ways.

Looking good and feeling good - what a combo, and so very YOU, Cancer.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may find yourself jolted out of a deep sleep where you were having a nightmare. You might wake up feeling fearful, but when it hits you that you are no longer in that deep, dark dream state, you will feel the rush of gratitude, which should set up your day quite nicely.

Gratitude rules the roost this Friday, in your world, Libra, and your day is going to be set on a course of happiness thanks to this.

You may have just recently skirted some disaster, and thoughts of that make you feel special, as though you have some kind of super power that helps you avoid really bad situations.

The entire day is going to revolve around feeling lucky, and feeling as though nothing can hurt you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

On one hand, this could be considered hubris, and on the other, it can be seen as having great good fortune. Either way, it's your life that's being spent well today, so enjoy the good times while they last, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Well aren't you just in your prime right now, Scorpio? You like it when the Moon in in your zodiac sign, as it pumps you up with everything that matters to you: love, sex, romance, devotion...games. Yes, you like to play games, with people, and yes sometimes they get hurt but that's certainly not what you intend for.

Friday's astrological transits will have you feeling confident - maybe even 'too' confident, so it would be advised for you to have fun, but to watch what you say.

What you might think is seductive could border on creepy, and while you don't want that to be what you're remembered for, you could easily go down that path if you don't watch your words.

Listening, however, could do you a world of good today, as it would be a great idea for you to hear some of the ideas that people in your life want to share with you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda