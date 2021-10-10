Love Horoscope For Monday, October 11, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 11, 2021.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Respect and love go hand-in-hand, and without it, you may still care for someone but overtime you may not like that person.

This is the ticket with Mercury who conjuncts Mars in Libra your sector of marriage.

You have to speak to your partner and they to you with care and concern, not just for what it is you're discussing but feelings, beliefs, and everything else that complicates the message you're trying to get across.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When you don't care for your body or your health, it often translates into broken trust.

Your partner depends on you to take care of yourself, and so when you don't it's not just something that happens to you, but to your entire relationship.

Putting things into perspective is the meaning of Mercury in Libra who will conjunct Mars in Libra your sector of health. It's time to put a little fire under your feet to get you doing the right thing for you, and for no one else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can't hold on to control all of the time. The thing is that there are going to be moments when you have to let people be themselves

and trust they will do the right thing at all times.

Release is so important during retrograde Mercury. So many things come up for you to deal with energetically when your ruling planet is going through this purging time.

And when the communication planet conjuncts agitated Mars in Libra your sector of romance there will be moments where you have to let go of judgment so you can rediscover pleasure in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You deserve to be happy, Cancer. What's love when you're miserable? A waste of time and also of opportunity.

Happiness is not inconsequential when it comes to romance. You have to find it in the small things but also in the big things when you're in love. Speak joy and it will appear more frequently.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Being humble and kind is an essential part of being a good human being, and this is where you sometimes struggle due to your lion-like pride.

But Mercury conjuncts Mars in Libra your sector of communication stirring up reasons to complain or to argue and have more strife, it's up to you to take the high road. You can do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have to give to get, and this can be a point of contention in your love life. The root of your anger could be related to money. You might not trust that your partner has your best interests at heart.

You may feel that you are in a position that you need to start taking back your control, and when both Mercury and Mars have what you've been holding inside for so long exploding in rage, this could be where the pieces start to fall and cause you to start all over again - but smarter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Being present when you're with your mate is so good for you as it helps you to understand who you are inside. There's nothing like owning your happiness, sadness or feelings that are in between.

And understanding who you are is an invaluable human experience that opens up so much love.

This is your goal in love as Mercury conjuncts Mars in Libra your sector of identity. Get to know you. Embrace the love of your self and who you are when with another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Having a vision of your life can be so hard when you feel consumed with concern about an ex who won't stop talking about you to others.

But, their power fizzles as Mercury conjuncts Mars in Libra your sector of hidden enemies, there's going to be strife, but there is also resolution on the horizon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You need to say how you feel and not be afraid to own your emotions. Expressing yourself loud and clear is important during the Mercury conjunct Mars in Libra.

Mercury and Mars enhances your ability to be transparent in your friendships. This is a safe place for you to speak your mind and for you to share what's on your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You change every day. There are parts of you who will always be making adjustments and looking for ways to improve your love life.

You are building and creating new opportunities in your relationship, and as you change the dynamic of your relationship something else happens: you change, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do something fun and adventurous this week. You don't have to always put a plan in place.

Some romantic adventures can be captured in the moment.

When you feel called to do things that you had not tried before just out of sheer curiosity, go with it. It will be good for you!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you finally tie the knot a new part of love starts to come up for you, and that's called 'tolerance'. While this isn't the prettiest emotion in a relationship it's what makes things last a lifetime.

No one is perfect, right? So, adjusting to the fact that your partner may leave clothes on the floor at times or that you have a few habit that they don't like is necessary, like it or not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.