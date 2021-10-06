One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 7, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, October 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Our third eye comes alive the next few days.

It's time to manage our intuition and our insights during the next few days as our focus turns away from friendships and starts to look at how to rebuild areas of life that have been destroyed by one thing or another.

Rebirth is a big topic for Scorpio energy, and we have a bit of psychic energy when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio after a New Moon.

The zodiac sign of Scorpio relates to the Devil tarot card which is about rebirth, overcoming or giving into temptations and vices.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 4, the Manager.

Our one card tarot reading for October 6, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 4 include American actors Brad Pitt, Demi Moore, and Nicole Kidman.

What does Thursday bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, October 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

It's time to return to the basics and to do things that you love. Why just hustle through life for a pay check.

There's more to what you do than money. It's great to have a bit of ching in the pocket, but you're so much more than that. You need to enjoy what it is that you're doing. So, aim for the fun of the work that you do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

When you feel like the past is holding you back from your future, ask yourself if you play any role in the matter.

You might be clinging to things that you didn't even realize you were afraid to release. It's time to let go and start the new chapter of your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Patience is so important during times of hardship. You can't rush a good thing. You need to take your time and enjoy the process.

Be unafraid of the fact that you're slow while paying attention to detail. You need to do it this way. That's the way toward excellence.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

What goes up may often go down, and that includes a person who climbs their way to the top. It's exhausting to always have to perform for others.

Sometimes you just want to be one of the people who blend in with the crowd and not have the world see you for all your talent and ability.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Some problems are not easy to avoid. They seem to attract themselves to you like a magnet, so you have to work hard to figure out ways to simplify your life.

It's not easy, but if you set your mind to reduce the amount of drama you experience, it's possible.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Not every idea has to see the light of day until you're ready to show the world your stuff.

You have a lot of things you still want to work out. So, when you start letting those creative juices flowing you don't want to explain yourself, do you? You want to art!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Stop rushing things. Every thing in the world takes time. You don't have to be the first to finish or to show up?

Pace yourself. Everything that needs the right amount of time, deserves the appropriate attention.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Some people are just stuck. They couldn't change if they wanted to. There's some sort of disconnect between what they do and what they perceive others as doing.

You're dealing with a person who suffers with entitlement at its finest. Dont' try to change them. It won't work. They have to change themselves.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

There's a lot going on inside of you right now. You have to be careful not to pretend that your feelings are there. They are. And you're going through these things for a reason.

The reason is that you need to work on you, and heal yourself of some past heartache, it's as simple as that.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You have done all you can, and now it's time to spend a little quiet mediative solitude in nature or off the grid.

You can unplug off of social media or from doing things that you don't enjoy. Give your mind a little break. You need it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You're starting something new and it's truly a first. You have all the things you need to get this project launched in your mind.

Now it's time to put those ideas on paper and begin to do what you envision for your future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

You have a lot of great ideas, and some of these are going to make others feel excited too.

You are going to really get a lot of positive feedback. Watch how amazingly people love what you share and want to help you see this dream come true.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.