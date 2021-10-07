One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 8, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, October 8, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are just ready to do new things as the Moon completes a transit in the depths of Scorpio.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 5, the freedom seeker, which brings a sense of instability to the day in astrology, but also in the tarot.

5s in the tarot relate to change, and so we should expect few things to stay the same as the universe begins to shift during retrograde season.

Our one card tarot reading for October 8, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 5 include American actresses Angelina Jolie, American singer and songwriters Mick Jagger, Willie Nelson, and Bette Midler.

What does Thursday bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, October 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are one tough cookie, Aries and now you feel the strength of your determination like never before. You have something important that you need to tackle that requires you to remain diligent. You don’t want to let your cards down, no way. Right now what’s important is for you to stay focused and intentional about your attack. This is you getting ready to slay.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have to put your thinking cap on as you start something new. The King of Wands indicates that you are the one taking the lead of a new project and no one else will do it until you start. This may be where you feel quite alone in your endeavor but don’t let yourself get too worried. As soon as some results start to manifest, you will have friends and family wanting to help you out just so they can get in on whatever it is you’re doing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Things have gotten a little bit chaotic right now and it’s hard to manage everything. From your emotions to the details at work even writing notes can feel like a chore. You have way too much on your mind and it might be a good idea to slow down this evening just so you can rest and regroup and have a stronger day tomorrow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

It’s really not a good idea to always ask other people what they think when you have to solve a problem. Too many voices and opinions can disrupt your own flow. You will want to make this choice on your own initiative. Do a list. Think of the pros and cons. Take into consideration how this will impact you now and in the future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

If you’ve been thinking about starting your own business now might be a great time for you to begin. You have quite a bit of assets and resources available to you, even if they aren’t exactly income sources. All you need now is a decision to do what you’ve decided you’re going to do along time ago.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

It’s been a long road and you’re still not over the betrayal you experienced at the hand of a friend. But, instead of feeling is that you can’t go on you’re finally able to put one foot in front of the other and take steps towards living your life. You still don’t feel completely whole but you’re getting there.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

There is quite a bit of confusion and emotional energy going on right now a part of you is almost to tears just to think about all that is happened. You may need to let yourself have a good cry. There’s no shame in feeling your emotions. Sometimes giving yourself permission to be human is exactly what you need.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

You have been at the top of your game for quite some time but now you’re going to receive the fruit of all your hard work and effort. You may see things from a brand new perspective once you are at the peak of your career. This will be a great feeling for you and one that you should relish in.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your instincts and your intuition. Sometimes it’s important to tune out the noise and just lean on your spirit to give you guidance as to the direction that you need to go. Sometimes your spirit will take you and places that you don’t think logically makes sense but they’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You don’t want to be accused of being the one that always starts an argument, but this time it may be true. You know that you have to fight for things that are important. So being quiet may not necessarily be an option for you right now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You’re about to receive a spiritual message from your higher power and it is something that you should pay close attention to. Even if it’s not exactly what it is you want to hear don’t silence it out. At least be willing to consider it and to take time to think over what it is that you are starting to realize.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Everyone around you wants you to succeed. In fact, everyone wants to give you as much help as they can. But you need to ask for what ever it is is on your mind. Don’t try to do everything by yourself, when you can have fun and enjoy the company of people who love you and want to play a part in this area of your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.