One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 2, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, October 2, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The day was made for fun and adventure, including spending time with our friends and going outside to enjoy nature.

The Sun is in Libra, and the Moon is in Leo, which relates to the optimistic tarot card - the Sun.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 8, the powerhouse.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8 include American actresses Lucille Ball and Elizabeth Taylor.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

OK, Aries. How long are you planning to wait for things to get better? This is it.

What you're dealing with is looking you straight in the face to show you the truth. So, no more excuses.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You're worrying too much. Overthinking is not going to change the situation. You know what's going to do that for you?

Action. You know what you need to do, so why don't you just do it. Once you get yourself past the hardest part, the rest will work itself out for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Honestly, revenge really isn't that sweet.

It's the guilt that follows afterward that ruins the entire idea that you will do something that teaches a personal a lesson.

You know you're better than that. You can walk away in peace.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You can stop trying to impress others. You have to do things because it's what is important you.

You can't live your life for the approval, because when it's all gone, you'll feel hurt inside. Protect your heart by doing things for the right reasons - first.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Caring for yourself isn't wrong or being overly selfish. You need to take time for yourself. You deserve to refuel at the end of the day.

If you don't do that, you won't be able to offer your best to the world or be the person that you were intended to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You can't trust everyone. As disappointing as it may sound, you know that you can't let your guard down with individuals to be nice or to try and keep the peace.

Some situations are just designed in such a way that you know you have to be cautious. Don't be embarrassed for protecting yourself or acting reserved.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You believe in something. Perhaps you grew up taught to think that way, and now you're feeling challenged by life, the world and circumstances.

The experience you have with the universe is personal - and your relationship with your higher power needs to be, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Things change every day. You get confused at times, just like anyone else. You are holding back from so much because you're afraid you'll make the wrong choice.

But, don't you know Scorpio, all paths take you to your destiny.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

You're are unsure whether or not you want to carry this project or even this baby all the way through, and it's so confusing for you right now. Only you can truly decide what to do with your future.

You may feel like you're stuck either way, and but trust your heart. It's going to help you to know what decisions you need to make and what will make you happy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You may not wear your heart on your sleeve, but you tend to hid behind a smile. When you someone struggling or suffering through a difficult time, you're the first person to step up and help.

Your amazing motherly energy just oozes out of you, and someone close to your life really needs it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Spiritual growth is so important. It's when you spend quiet moments with the universe that you truly get to hear your own inner voice.

During times of confusion, don't worry or fill your day with distractions. To carry you through whatever it is you're going through right now, tune in.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Even when the day isn't going as well as you'd like there's always something to be thankful about. Make a list of all the things you value and love.

Keep your sights on your goals and your dreams. Little problems are simply stepping stones to your future. Everything is going to lead you to where you need to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.