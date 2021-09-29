One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 30, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, September 30, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have so much energy, and not being able to use it can feel frustrating, but this can be the case for some zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra, and the Moon will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day to spend a few days in Leo.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 8, the Powerhouse.

The powerhouse has to go through tough times in order to master certain lessons necessary for the success they attain later.

Our one card tarot reading for September 30, 2021

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8 include American actress and comedian Lucille Ball and singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Lucky you. Someone you’ve been waiting to hear back from will come your way.

Check your email box and don’t go home until you’ve listened to your voicemail.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

The disaster of the past is starting to finally go behind you. It's not easy to recover after you have experienced a slight lapse in judgment.

Your character may have come into question, but the affairs of the past are starting to change, and all that was lost can be restored to you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

What you are trying to start is very complicated and the path will not be easy.

Have yourself mentally prepared and emotionally fortified to take on a huge endeavor. Much support will be needed to get you through this journey.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

This is a matter of faith. If you believe in what it is that you were doing there should be no hesitation.

Sometimes you have to do things before everything is ready. Holding off until you have all your ducks in a row is going to cost you money and time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

A real time for celebration. Something good is coming your way and it will not only benefit you but others who depend on you.

This is a great time for you to really be thankful and to show your gratitude once you receive what it is that you have earned.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Something can really throw you for a loop. You are no longer in control of your emotional energy and a part of you just feels sad.

Instead of trying to deny how you feel work through the problem. There are important lessons here for you to grow from.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

It would be nice to go back to simplicity and enjoy the slowness of life for a little while. Life feels a little bit crazy this week, and it could be because of retrograde season,

Be sure to spend some time doing things for yourself to refuel and refresh your soul.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You may hear from others that someone is unhappy with your job performance.

This is not a time to involve yourself in gossiping but directly approach the situation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

There is a lot of arguing in various areas of your life. The quarreling is ongoing. People just don’t seem to agree with each other.

Maybe this is not the right time to partner with others. You should consider going solo and figuring things out as you go.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Things are still not back to normal fully, and this can be throwing off your intended plans for the closing of this year.

Perhaps now is a good time to set new goals for the end of 2021 and to understand that there are still some loose ends that you need to tie up.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It would be good for you to shut out the world and spend some time with just yourself.

You will enjoy reconnecting with the universe while still being close to the things that you know.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Listen to your instincts and your intuition. They will not steer you wrong and help you to remain true to the path that you have chosen for your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.