3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 24, 2021

As we begin our day on September 24, 2021, the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day will still have the Taurus Moon and Libra Sun attempting to bring some harmonizing and positive energy to our day, however for a few signs, it’s only going to add pressure to an already challenging situation.

With Taurus and Libra being our dominant energies for today, there is a sense of balance but also one of grounded action.

The action that Taurus is associated with is different than that of Aries. It’s not headstrong or impetuous, it’s more similar to clearing the space for a garden, planting the seeds, and then tending to the plants. There’s a gentle growth associated with it that is still dedicated and committed.

Together these two signs while beneficial in their own right will be turning the heat up that is left behind in the aspect between Neptune and the North Node which just was exact yesterday and will be exact again on the 27th.

Even though not technically a transit that’s happening all week because they are only going to be a degree apart, our energetic effect is as if we’re having Neptune and the North Node be exact all week which is going to really feel as if we are under pressure to make a big decision about our life and the future that we’ve been dreaming of.

Neptune is the planet that rules dreams, unconditional love, fantasy, and even illusion while this planet can get us in trouble at times, it’s also necessary for cultivating hope for a future moving forward.

Quintile the North Node in Gemini means that these two planetary points are within seventy-two degrees of each other and that we are going to be asked to rearrange and make space in our lives for the dreams that we say we want to achieve.

This is the classic, are we emotionally, mentally, and spiritually ready to walk our talk?

Sometimes it’s easier to put off the manifestation of dreams for another time, because as much as we may wish or want something, actually having it can be scary.

We may struggle with our worthiness, our fear of what if we lose it, or mess it up, or one of the many other countless ways in which we second guess or doubt ourselves.

But in the end, it does come down to us and often not in terms of if we personally feel we’re ready but rather if the universe has brought us to a moment where we must choose to actually take the steps of creation or just simply talk about it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 24, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

For it not being your zodiac season, you are certainly still feeling the heat! Part of this is just coming off of the Moon moving through your sign shortly after being an exact Full Moon but another is Mars, your ruling planet, moving through Libra your sign of opposition.

This means that while you will have easier or more positive days here or there, you are in a time of immense possibility and growth. You are being shown almost two sides of a decisions process; this is what will happen if you take the first step of change and this is what will happen if you don’t.

While neither is truly good or bad, it is up to you to reflect on what you’re actually creating and working on during this time. If you need to make excuses because you’re still feeling afraid, then own that path but also admit the truth to yourself that just because you do doesn’t mean the option of another way disappears.

For a sign that feels like it is known for its decisive action, you’ve been feeling quite the opposite lately. Part of this is Mars in Libra forcing you to take a look at all sides of the situation, but there is a balance between doing that and still valuing your own feelings or totally trying to ignore them.

Today, reflect on the storylines that you tell yourself and why. Because it’s clear now that just because you don’t want something to be true doesn’t mean it’s not.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It feels like it’s been hard moving through these last few weeks and not emotionally detaching from life. Sometimes it’s a healthy coping strategy to emotionally pull back so we’re not taking things personally or too much to heart but in doing that sometimes we forget what it was like to even feel, or even to just not feel sad.

There has been a lot of mourning recently; grieving not just recent heartbreaking events but also realizing that the life you thought you were living was never real. It may have been what you needed at one point but now in looking at it, there is just a complete lack of authenticity within it.

This even has been causing sadness. It’s normal to wonder how you got here, what decision ultimately opened the door to this path for you but regardless of how it feels now that you’re looking back, it is one you needed to take.

Practice writing down what you are grateful for about the chapter that’s currently coming to a close. Whether it’s lessons of self-growth, children, experiences, or even a friendship, being able to bring gratitude to a pain that helps us to heal.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

It’s not that we’re grateful for the pain, but instead, we’re showing ourselves that while the pain is only temporary, the lesson is something that we can carry with us forever. Everything we go through can either make us bitter or better; that is your choice today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Although there aren’t too many water placements at the moment having Neptune in Pisces quintile the North Node all week is incredibly disrupting for you. It’s making you rethink everything that you’ve done up until this point, especially the way that you’ve categorized your feelings and even relationships.

Both in past and current situations. There are so many qualities that you as the earth healer represent, but one that often gets triggered by water signs, specifically Pisces being your opposition, is that sometimes in an effort to make sense of our feelings we don’t validate them.

This means that you disregard what you feel as just yours or minimize it saying your fine when in reality, you’re not truly loving yourself in those moments because you’re not grieving what you’ve been through. Today will bring a realization there is no minimizing.

Likely it will feel like there is a heavy heartbreak coming and while it could be because of a love relationship that’s ending, it could also be residual pain that you’ve never let yourself heal.

First, reflect on where it’s coming from so you don’t sabotage a current relationship, but then, simply give yourself space to have that breakdown you say you never have time for.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.