One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 28, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, September 28, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Do you know where your life is taking you? The time to find balance in all things between work and home is here, and this energy gets punctuated on Tuesday for all zodiac signs.

September 28, 2021, will mark an important lunar phase that brings to light matters around the home and authority figures.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra on Tuesday, and this brings us to a place where the Scales tip and balance is required.

The Moon will be a Quarter Moon in Cancer. The Cancer zodiac sign rules the Chariot tarot card - we have an uphill climb and we need to hold on until the end, as a reward is waiting for us who persevere.

Tuesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 6, the mother energy. In the tarot, 6 can also imply challenges and difficulties.

Our one card tarot reading for September 28, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 6 include Steve Irwin, Albert Einstein, and Michael Jackson.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You are strong and capable of great things. You have many resources that are available to you. Have you considered them all?

Perhaps, it's time that you looked outside of what you know and realize all the opportunities that surround you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Who does this person think that they are? You are dealing with a bully who seems to think that they can push their agenda on you.

This is no time to pretend that their actions are unhurtful. Stand up for yourself, Taurus. Say how you feel.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

The circle of life comes around once again, and you are on your way to the top, but stay humble.

Situations change, and eventually, you may find that your time at the top of the mountain is short-lived.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

It would be nice if everyone could get along and not argue about matters that are easily solved with teamwork.

You know that if everyone pulled their resources together tried to be more helpful, the quarreling would stop.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

What held you back no longer has as much power over you. You are finally able to see a change that could release you from being held captive.

The challenge remains but you are not going to remain helpless for much longer.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You don't want to be alone, but you might have to for a little while.

The sense of others leaving you can be a heartbreaking experience, but this will help you to know when it's time to walk away later when you need to.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You have taken what was yours and traded it in for something short-term.

The hard work and effort you could have invested in your relationship or a job was placed somewhere else.

You now have to decide if you are willing to regroup and apply your time elsewhere.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Listen to your inner voice. Your heart knows when you are doing what is right.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You have been gifted with the ability to care for others. You have a big heart, Scorpio. Just remember to take care of yourself, too!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Your heart is torn between two choices. On one side of this problem is your passions and desire for more.

On the other hand, you have questions and doubts about the situation you are in. It's not going to be easy to choose which path to take. What does your heart say?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

It's good to become uncomfortable. During this time of awakening, you start to realize things about yourself and your situation that you didn't see before. It's time for a change, Capricorn.

Don't wait for permission from someone else to do what is best for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

A bonus or some form of monetary benefit is coming your way.

You could hear of a financial opportunity that is open to you. Money will start to flow and bring you renewed success.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You really don't like the situation you're in, and you may find it difficult to stick around.

However, this is not the time to lose sight of your goal. See things through to the end.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.