One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 26, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, September 26, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the sign of Libra, and the Libra Sun brings attention to the Empress who teaches us to listen to our inner voice.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 22/4, the master teacher.

Our one card tarot reading for September 26, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 22/4 include singer and English songwriter Sir Paul McCartney and American singer and songwriter Bryan Adams.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Keep your ears open, a message is coming your way today, and it's going to be interesting.

There are things you can learn from the most unlikely person, so don't dismiss someone just because you think they are wrong. There can be a truth in the mix somehow. You'll have to search for it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You saw that coming a mile away, but nope. Not today!

You dodged a bullet. You could have ended up in a messy situation, but thanks to your intuition and listening to it, you avoided a problem before it hit. Good job!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Not everyone gets what's coming to them, so you have to let karma lead.

This can be a tough pill to swallow, but don't spend too much time worrying about it. Focus on what you can control - you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You do not have all the answers to every problem in life. There are people who can help you. So, ask them.

There's a reason why you don't have all the information you need. Life was not meant to be alone.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You have too many things going on so you had to say 'no'.

Not everything you want to do or that sounds interesting should get your time. Life is too short to be stressed out no matter how awesome an opportunity may seem.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You are starting to realize that being the one who is not in charge is such a good thing.

Having the pressure off of your shoulders is god sent. You are able to breathe and relax. It's such a good thing for you, Virgo.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Rules? Who needs them. This may be you living life on the edge, but it's a good thing to try new things.

You need to let life swing out of balance every once in a while. It keeps things interesting for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Never again, you say!

It's time to make a financial recovery. You might not have gained anything by trying to earn money doing your own business.

But, that's OK. The lessons themselves are worth their weight in gold.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Dreams can be brought into reality with all your fantasies and imaginations on paper. Draw. Create. Make art. This is a time to do something fun and playful. Give yourself time to play.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are not someone who needs to fight with others, but even you know that it's a necessary part of life.

You are going to face a confrontational moment. Stand firm, Capricorn. You need to let others know you're unafraid to say the word 'no' when needed.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Life is changing and there are many factors to the dynamics in your world.

You have to be quick on your feet and able to make swift decisions. Things are not going to be easy but that's OK. You're here for it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You need to keep your thinking cap on tightly. Don't let other people tell you how to live your life.

Make decisions for yourself. You have a right to do things your way. This is your time to be happy, don't squander it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.