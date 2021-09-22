One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 23, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, September 23, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

It's time to get things started, which means dig in your heels and move your projects into action.

The Sun is now in the zodiac sign of Libra bringing attention to the Empress tarot card.

The Moon enters Taurus focusing on tradition as we contemplate the Hierophant card.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 1, the leader.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 1 include former first lady Nancy Reagan, American actress, and producer Sally Fields.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Dress to impress, but remember that what people really want to know is whether or not you can do what you claim. At work, your talent and skills need to be sharp.

Show up to shine and perform to the top of your ability. Don't waiver or let distraction keep you from doing what you know you can do better than anyone else.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You are in a creative phase of your life.

Your desire is to make things and to express yourself in beautiful ways that demonstrate your connection to all things natural and unencumbered by mankind - such as nature and art.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Page of Pentacles

You're dealing with an immature person which is why things that you thought would be OK don't work out the way you hoped.

You gave them a fair chance, and now you need to think about the rest of your group. Some people are not ready for the handout you are prepared to give.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You win some and you lose some. There are always going to be certain people who dislike you no matter how kind it is that you are to them.

This is their personality and way of controlling your relationship. You may need to lean on your faith now to get you through.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You hoped things would progress smoothly, but life has a funny way of making what should have been easy difficult.

You need a little more help from your partner, Ask for it. Don't be afraid to show your own sense of vulnerabilities - especially with the person you love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

You did not get the message you hoped you would receive. The other person has decided not to reply and even if you send a note, they may not show any signs of interest or that they are listening.

It's hard when you have a friend who withdraws their love and support from you in an interesting way. These changes will help you to understand all the sides of love, even the ones that aren't that pretty.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

When you feel uncertain about the status of your existing relationship you may go back and forth wondering if you are the one who needs to work on yourself or if your partner is being harsh with their expectations.

Gratitude for one another can be the greatest gift you give to yourselves - collectively.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You don't have to prove to anyone that you're capable of enduring a breakup right now.

It would be nice if others understood specifics on how to help you to get through a difficult time but if you're not ready to share how you feel, then don't.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things come to those who wait, and you are learning that happiness, resilience, and creative energy are extremely important to your love life.

Even when things seem grim at times, channeling your frustration through art can be healing and grounding for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have waited long enough for your significant other to make a decision about marriage.

If you are unsure where your relationship is headed, this is a time to ask specifically especially when you feel as though your love life could be on hold soon, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You need to make an important decision that affects yourself and your significant other.

This could be a day where you choose to make a big change that places their role in your life in a high priority and position of authority and decision-making.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Your sweet and gentle nature comes out naturally in art, music, and the expression of love toward your mate.

You are openly transparent and easily enchanted by nature and desire to do more in the outdoors. Romantic moments are attractive to you, and you attempt to make more of them happen in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.