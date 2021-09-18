One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 19, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, September 19, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in Virgo, a caretaker sign. The Moon is in Pisces, the zodiac sign of unconditional love.

We have lots of nurturing energy in the astrology of the day, and what we experience in our horoscopes is offered in numerology to us as well.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 6 include American singers John Denver, Michael Jackson, and Steven Tyler.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Things change. This is a sad day, and there's quite a bit of loss for you to process and to heal from.

Reflection and happy memories come up, so naturally, you wish you could go back to the past once again. But you can’t. What you can do, Aries is rebuild.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Fighting temptation is not as easy as it seems. And it hurts when other people assume that all you need to do is control your feelings and change your mind about what it is that you want.

You are doing your best today, and it can still feel as though it’s not good enough. This is the difficulty that comes with being weak about a certain thing in your life. Give yourself time to grow stronger.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Your successes are built upon a series of failures that you did not allow to stop you from achieving a dream.

Remember that you had to work hard. Others feel discouraged and intimidated by what you've achieved. The path to the top was not smooth, and you can be an encouragement to others.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Don’t pretend that the obstacles that are ahead of you aren’t there. It’s wise to acknowledge challenges when you see them.

It will not stop you from making it through, but it can help you to prepare some use your wisdom to the ultimate advantage.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You’re feeling like quite a recluse these days and it’s not like you. You might not be ready to see the world and engage as you normally would.

This is a intimate time with you and your creator and one where you can get right with God and figure out what it is that you need to do with the rest of your life

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Endurance is something that takes time to build.

You are striving to accomplish so much and there are many times where you just want to quit.

But you’re not someone who likes to give up easily and for that reason, you will make it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have a kind and sweet nature, and this is one of the reasons why so many people are trying to you.

You feel a strong sense of protectiveness over the people you know trust your opinions and ideas. For that reason, today you will not to want to steer them wrong.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You’re quite talented and skilled.

But, you can be slightly all over the place and not know which of your abilities you should focus on the most.

Now is the time to pick one and you is it to the best of your ability.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

This is a wonderful day for you to get so much done. Don’t squandered time as if you have plenty.

Get active. Be diligent. Strive to make the day what it is meant to be full of productivity and purpose.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Someone is going to get what’s due to them and you may feel sorry that they had to such a difficult karmic lesson.

But, everyone must face their consequences at some point. This is a reminder that there are choices matter so do you no harm to others. Always do what you can that is helpful and kind.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are strong courageous. It’s your warrior side that helps you to pull through a difficult situation where are you once felt small. Be brave.

Good things are coming to you even if you must pursue them slightly full of fear and a sense of doubt.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

No one likes change but it does provide a small sense of security due to its familiar nature.

Today, you too best sticking to what it is that you know and not deviating too far from the status quo.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.