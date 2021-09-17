One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 18, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, September 18, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Big changes are happening in astrology and in the tarot for today.

The Sun is in the sign of Virgo. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces, the sign of endings and ruler of the Moon tarot card.

Saturday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 5 include American disability activist and author Hellen Keller, and the 16th President of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, September 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Not everything is urgent, Aries. Some tasks, errands, and items you have on your to-do list don't need to happen right now.

What can wait? It's time to put some energy into relaxing and enjoying life for a while.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You lost parts of yourself over the last year, but now it's time for you to rediscover your interests, joys, and what it is that you love to do.

Pick up a hobby you used to enjoy. Plan something simple returning to a habit that was good for you, but you stopped due to life getting busy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

It's so important to plan ahead. You have dreams and goals you want to accomplish.

Why put them aside by rushing too quickly with no guidance or objective.

Knowing what you want is a small part of success, understanding how you'll arrive at your destination is everything else.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

The day can leave you feeling like your head is spinning.

Things in your life are moving at such a fast pace it's difficult to keep up when you're burning the candle at both ends and don't know what to prioritize.

When self-doubt kicks in, slow it down and return to simplicity. It's easier when you feel like you have one thing at a time to put your attention to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You've been procrastinating and now the timer is ticking down and you have to do what you said or drop the ball.

What's stopping you from pursuing a dream right now? Is it that you're afraid to fail? This is a normal reaction whenever a new journey is about to begin, so don't let fear stop you. Keep pushing yourself forward.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Whenever you feel doubt in your mind, listen to your heart.

Your heart will help you to understand your truest passion and give you all the reasons why you need to keep striving for the future you want to have in your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Gossip and people backstabbing was such a painful lesson for you to experience.

You have felt the sting of fake friends, but each day puts them further behind you and into the past. You have learned to rely on yourself, and even though the lesson was hard to experience, you won't forget it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You feel numb and it's caused you to doubt everything you have experienced that you thought was real.

These things happen, but when they do understand that your life is a series of events that are meant to grow your inner strength and wisdom. Your experiences have a purpose.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You are wise beyond your years, and that's part of the reason why things don't settle themselves easily with you once you've realized a problem has come up.

You have been thinking things over so much that you understand what people don't see. It's plain as day for you, and for that reason, you are sensitive and in tune to solutions that are easily missed.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

A false alarm. Someone may have sent you a message that they didn't realize came across the way that it did.

The important thing for you to do is avoid taking things too personally. Sometimes you just have to take things in stride.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, and you are feeling the pinch of competitiveness lately.

You are not going to fall short though. You're going to land on your feet and be light years ahead of the pack.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Be sure to check your messages, emails, and other things that you use for communication. Good things come to those who wait, and the news you've been hoping for will arrive your way soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.