Your daily horoscope for September 17, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

If your birthday is on September 17:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actor John Ritter, Indian politician. Narendra Modi, and Japanese actress, Anne Nakamura.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things are not always as you expect them to be, and it's nothing you can't manage, but it may be slightly stressful.

The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus bringing some innovation to your financial sector.

There can be some delays where it involves money, but be patient. Things are going to work themselves out. The universe will not let you fail.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A beautiful fresh start is coming to you, but you may have to make a sudden change that you did not expect.

The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus bringing intensity to your personal life.

So, any major shifts in your attention and time should be taken with careful consideration. It can feel risky, but really worth it for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A lot of what you needed to heal is here for you to handle now.

There are only so many times you can push things off until tomorrow, but now you need to take action.

The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus provoking a dramatic shift in your karmic sector, and this is the end of a circle that allows you to close the door on the past and open a window to your brighter future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You never know who you may run into when you're out and about. You could bump into an ex or someone who you haven't seen in a while. The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus and this means you need to pay attention to your friendship dynamics. And, so be alert to what it is that the universe is trying to bring to your attention. Pay close attention to sequential numbers and thoughts you have just prior to an incidence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are things that you need to do in this life, and some of them fall in line with your life purpose.

The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus, and a unique opportunity could come your way suddenly that involves your career, and your life is starting to take a new path. The road is taking you in a new direction. Are you ready to follow its lead?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus making it impossible not to wonder about the future and things you need to change in your life.

Change is never easy, and sometimes you need to be pushed to make choices you are too afraid to make, and sometimes having an opportunity that you can't say no to is precisely what you need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be cautious, Libra. Rushing out the door or getting distracted could cause you to become careless with objects you carry with you during the day.

The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus, and you could lose something entrusted to you, so it's good to be careful and remain mindful. Even if it's difficult to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You want an answer and you may get it, but not at the time you think. The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus bringing a lot of energy to your commitment sector.

Things you wanted to see happening in your love life could be possible but expect delays, and try to be patient. No ultimatums. They could backfire on you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Some things just were not meant to happen when you want them to. You may find that it's simply too difficult to handle all you have on your plate.

The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus, and your daily errands may not run as smoothly as you'd like, so don't be hard on yourself if you can't get to it all. You will but at a different pace.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Keep a notepad handy, and record your ideas when they come up. Dreams, random thoughts, they are all relevant.

The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus, so creativity can strike at a moment, and you could get a great idea that you were not expecting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You weren't made to be perfect, and that is OK. It's your uniqueness that counts.

The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus, and there are things that you felt were necessary for your family that could be difficult to pull off.

But what could seem to be a disaster may prove to be a blessing in disguise.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tough chats are not what you want to have, but they are necessary for solving problems and addressing conflicts.

The Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus, and you may find a conversation difficult but not for long. Speak clearly about your thoughts and don't be afraid to voice unpopular opinions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.