Love Horoscope For Wednesday, September 15, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 15, 2021.

We are inclined to put things we love to do on hold when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Moon in Capricorn brings a little bit of chaos which can cause a pull-back and wait for what happens next reaction in certain zodiac signs.

The Moon square Mercury can create problems in our communication with others, too.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of shared resources.

It can’t be easy to be blinded by love and to think that you are having more than you really are.

Try to keep your feet on the ground and be realistic. As much as you plan and hope for the future to be a certain way, be sure to pace yourself and anticipate difficulties and challenges as you go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of commitment.

Sometimes a little word from a friend can cause you to see things in a new light. Someone else’s unhappiness can have you thinking negatively, but only for a little while.

Don’t let someone ruin your joy. Instead, focus on your own true feelings and don’t take on someone else’s.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of karma.

Everyone Hass to go through difficult times and you may be learning and valuable lesson that you needed to face before it was too late.

Sometimes the breakup or heartache is a stepping stone to a beautiful union in the future with someone who truly understands your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of career of friendships.

People may not understand why you love someone or what it is you seeing them. But that’s not necessarily a problem all that matters is that you are being true to your own

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of career.

Working so hard and worrying about the future can be a problem you bring home and without realizing it cost strain on your relationship with others. Even when people tell you that it’s happening he may have difficulty identifying it and realizing that part of the problem is beyond your control.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of higher learning.

You were taught to think of all the runway and ask you now or in a relationship you’re starting to realize there’s a lot of changes you need to make one yourself. This is an important part of your personal development and growth as a loving mate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of secrets.

Sometimes we tell ourselves little lies in order to get through a moment. But for now, the bandages come off and you see the truth for what it is despite your desire to hide from it. This is how healing starts and you’re on a journey towards growth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of commitment.

You may have thought that you had more intimacy and closeness that you’re really dead. You might sense that the relationship was going in a direction that it wasn’t and learning that your friend felt otherwise can be hurtful, but it’s best to know upfront.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of daily duties. It’s good to break up the routine and get lost in something other than the problems of life. Even cleaning your house can be a healing time as you get lost in your thoughts and feelings. Do something that you find to be wholesomely helpful to your soul today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of creativity.

Sometimes you can pretend for a little while that your relationship is what you hoped it would be. This is not necessarily a bad thing as you’re working through your problems, positive Illusions can be truly helpful to bring back a sense of love before the miracle happens.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of home. Sometimes you can see someone has been more than what they are. Try not to give your power away to anyone person just because you feel that you don’t measure up to their expectations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Neptune at a critical degree squares Venus in Scorpio, your sector of communication.

It’s hard to say the truth sometimes. You may want to buffer a message in order to prevent someone from having their feelings hurt. But don’t mince words and prevent someone from realizing what it is he really have said.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.