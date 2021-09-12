Your daily horoscope for September 13, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

The Quarter Moon in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius arrives on Monday, while the Sun is in the sign of Virgo.

The Moon in Sagittarius will square Neptune which can challenge our sensibilities when it comes to beliefs about priorities and important projects.

The Moon will sextile Jupiter in Aquarius pushing us to want more and to desire to go above our normal productivity levels.

If your birthday is on September 13:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actor Tyler Perry, American singer/songwriter Fiona Apple, and American columnist 'Miss Manners' Judith Martin.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's so important to travel and see the world when you can, and right now, it's time to plan a future trip.

The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of adventure.

Where do you want to go? What had you been putting off since the pandemic? Make a decision to take time off and enjoy a vacation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need things that other people have, and there's likely some benefit to sharing what you both have for mutual opportunities.

The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of shared resources.

Take stock of what you may have access to. You might know someone who is perfect to collab with you on a project, or where you can help a friend get their dream realized.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you in or are you out, Gemini? The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of commitments.

There's lots of pressure to make choices about your future, and you are likely to be thinking heavily about them today. You will find that you're eager to either be single or get married.

There will be no gray areas for you, but lots of extremes. With your ruling planet in Libra, you're more open to the idea of partnering with someone, and settling down is more natural to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What change do you know you need to take but have been holding out on? Now is the time to take yourself seriously.

The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of health. You could have a wake-up call about your health habits.

Someone you know could have a crisis and it reminds you why you also need to pay closer attention to your own. It's good to be aware of important changes and start small to remain committed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have an idea on your mind, but where to start, Leo? The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of creativity.

Take a walk around a craft store or return to Pinterest to start planning a project for the fall. There's so many new things coming out in fashion that you'll look fabulous in and will love trying out for a new look.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tell people you care about that you love and think of them. The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of home and the family. Have you let certain things go in your house?

This week, make it a priority to start addressing them and bringing the functionality to where you are able to use them the way that you like.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Speak up for yourself. Be willing to fight for what it is that you believe. The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of communication.

You're constantly thinking about the pros and cons of things. You don't like to give a hard yes unless you're certain, but now that you know what you like (or don't) it's best to address the situation you're in to bring it to resolve.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Claim your things, especially if they have been on loan for longer than you had expected them to be. The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of money.

You have things in life that you want to own, and there's nothing wrong with enjoying nice things. So, if someone else should return your possessions back to you, there's no shame in asking to have it back.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be true to yourself. It's important to always be genuine and not let other people determine what you will do or say.

The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of identity.

You're always changing and reinventing yourself, but when you do so, it's on your own terms. When people try to change you to fit their ideals, life gets confusing. Try not to change for anyone else but yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Watch out for fake people, and if you think someone is not good for you, don't pretend or give too many second chances.

The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of hidden enemies.

Even the biggest fraud will eventually out themselves. When someone reveals who they are, believe them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Are you ready to make some serious changes? Then instead of saying you're going to, start doing.

The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of career.

Revamp your resume. Inquire within your network. Start aggressively putting your feelers out to see what jobs are available that you'd like to apply to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ready to go back to school? Even if you don't want to study a white collar profession, there are trades that you may enjoy. Look into them.

The Quarter Moon takes place today bringing new energy to your sector of higher learning, and your mind is open to fresh ideas and new opportunities.

The limitations you face may be financial, but there may be grants or scholarships that were not there before but become available now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.