3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Has Problems During Saturn Square Neptune Starting September 11, 2021

Starting September 11, 2021, three zodiac signs whose love life has problems during Saturn square Neptune will want to end it all or figure out what went wrong and fix it.

With the looming memory of September 11th upon us, and Saturn in Aquarius Square Neptune in Pisces leading up the transits that affect us most, we should be in for a somewhat challenging couple of days. In love, as it is in life, there are ups and downs, some are noticeable and memorable, while others are trivial and inconsequential.

For Aries, Virgo, and Aquarius, the effect should be somewhere in between starting September 11, 2021

One of the things that will come up during the day, and the days surrounding it, is a nagging feeling of waiting for something to happen - it may test our patience, or simply show us our own intolerance.

In the field of love and romance, we may find ourselves waiting for someone to come through on a promise - it may even become our focal point for the entire week. "When are you going to come through for me?"

As you've guessed, there's a lot of anxiety that comes with such a transit, as that Saturn energy is never clear - yet, it's always strong.

When Square Neptune, the astrological transit works to confuse us even further, which may end up in arguments with a partner, or a misunderstanding that goes too far - without even meaning to.

Problems occur easily when a malefic planet like Saturn communicates with Neptune in Pisces which can bring confusion, and it will be up to us to figure out how to dilute them or make them less than appear to be.

Zodiac signs whose love life has problems during Saturn square Neptune starting September 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your love life has problems during Saturn square Neptune on Saturday because the mood is dark on this day, and so is your perception of your love life - at this point. These feelings of doubt may not have existed only yesterday, and yet, you can't help but feel dubious about whatever is presently going on in your relationship.

Did something go 'wrong' lately - were there words between you and your person that left you feeling incomplete?

While communications are not at their best during this transit, if you do indeed feel skittish about what's going on, then you need to phrase your speech in such a way that allows your partner to explain without defense, while giving you the chance to ask, without seeming offensive.

Trust in the idea that this person whom you are doubting is also the person you trusted only yesterday. Think things through, keep the 'war' on the back burner - you won't be needing aggression. What's needed here is patience and understanding.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may find yourself overcompensating for what you perceive as 'lack of love' coming from your partner during Saturn Square Neptune, and this is what makes your love life difficult on September 11. This overcompensation may look like overeating, or some version of misdirected indulgence.

Rather than confront your mate on something that's been bothering you, you don't feel nervy enough - you fear their reaction, and so, you self-abuse instead.

This doesn't necessarily mean self-harm, but it does mean an excess of self-destructive acts may occur. Your fear of some imagined truth terrifies you and has you retreating from communication - which will seem odd to your partner, and they may just be the one to shake it out of you.

The person in your life - the one you are questioning - this person loves and cares about you. If they are doing something wrong, they want to hear about it - and they will be open, which means if you want to get past the problematic phase, then you must approach them with what's on your mind.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As an Aquarius, you're already used to dark-minded thought, and this transit starting Saturday will act as an open door to even darker thoughts than usual. You may actually get into an argument over your dark sense of humor, with your partner not quite understanding why you have to 'take it so far.'

Only you know that you're joking, and yet, you enjoy pressing their buttons, and getting a rise out of them. Saturn Square Neptune brings out a bratty side in you, and you may want to take chances during this transit - chances you think are all fun and games, when, over there in your partner's world, they don't find it as funny as you do.

The last thing you ever want to do is find yourself having to hold back - repression is not your way, and you may find that your partner is trying to inhibit you, simply because they don't dig your sense of humor.

You are only being yourself and should not have to be censored, however, this is someone you love, so you'll need to figure out how to redirect your dark humor in the future.

