Love Horoscope For Sunday, September 5, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 5, 2021.

There's tension in the air during our love horoscope this Sunday when the critical Moon in Virgo squares Pluto in Capricorn.

Judgmentalness and challenges can result in love impacting the way we interact within our relationships.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Sunday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, September 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Big changes take place that affect so many areas of your life. It could be that Venus is stirring up problems in your relationships causing problems at work as well.

You may feel like you're caught between a rock and a hard place. You want to be successful in both, but is it possible? Balance, Aries, is needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's work to be done, and only you know what it will take to bring your life into harmony without problems.

You may find that you're unable to focus on what the solution is. So, the only thing you can do is ask the universe to open the door that needs to be open and pull you through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Not everything is going to be 50/50. Sometimes one person gives 150 percent.

Sharing moments with the one you love is special and so important. You have been holding out to see if your mate would be the initiator, but this time around, it's you again, Gemini.

Your turn will come soon enough, but for now, if you want romance, you are the one who will need to create it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're ready to create a family and to make things official. There have been quite a few obstacles to your love life, but you have been thinking about how to move things forward.

It can take time to make a relationship what you want it to be. You may not be able to get it right the first time, but keep working. Believe in what you want will come to pass.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Chores can be a problem in your relationship right now. Knowing who will do what is a reason for arguing and it can tear your romance apart.

It's a good time to revisit square one and to think about how to partner with one another. It's easier when you can each do the thing you most enjoy, instead of both doing things you don't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Plan a romantic outing. Even if you have to save a little while longer to do something special with each other, make it thing. Talk about how much fun it will be to take your trip.

Or if you want a nightly dinner date, try to keep it simple and something that includes what you find to be romantic - candlelight, music, and a view of the stars.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's hard to feel romantic when you've let your own personal needs go for so long.

You're tired and drained, and that's what makes it difficult to think about anyone else. Get some rest, Libra, and when you do, you'll be back to your usual loving self.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Talking about the past can be problematic because the truth is you can't go back and rewrite history.

There's no point in holding a grudge. Forgiveness is more for you than for the other person. And, if you can't stay together, then choose that instead of staying in a place you feel will never be the way it was.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Single or in a coupled relationship, spend time with your friends. It's worth the investment of time and money to go out and enjoy each other's company.

A night out with the girls will do you good. Or take a trip for a weekend just to catch up and enjoy each other's company free from the burdens of life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your career can be your latest passion project. So much of your identity pours into the work you enjoy. You may not want to put your career aside for a relationship right now.

Even if you try to have it all, there's only so much time in a day, and much of your focus has been and may continue to be on making money. Don't regret it, if that's where your heart is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Soulmates never really let go of each other. Years can pass from the last time you speak to each other, but then you find yourself thinking of that person and they reach out, just to say hello.

These types of soul connections are to be expected the next few days, and don't dismiss it as coincidence. It's the universe's way of saying to listen to your gut more often.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friends have this funny way of bringing so much into your life. A good friend may open up to you about a secret that they have held inside for too long.

Because you know what it's like to feel alone or to have no one to talk with, their transparency is such a special moment. Show that you care and that your communication lines are open whenever they need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.