Love Horoscope For Friday, September 3, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 3, 2021.

We are guarded while the Sun is in the sign of Virgo, but there's light at the end of the tunnel for the weekend.

The Moon leaves reserved Cancer to enter the flashier sign of the zodiac — Leo.

The weekend promises boldness in love, and where there needs to be, courage.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, September 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Relationships take center stage, and you find yourself wanting to connect more than ever before.

But, it's not easy. Mercury is in your solar house of commitments, and today it speaks to the Moon.

Your emotions can get the best of you right now. You may feel out of sorts when you're unable to get what you're looking to experience with others, and impatience could be the end result.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Relationships are work, and you may not know what is involved without talking things over with your partner. When you start to argue and tune out, so many things get missed.

This is not the way to go. Mercury in Libra can have you sensing that there's a better way, but first you will want to manage your own emotions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Its one thing to say you're in love or to hear that someone adores you, but it's a completely other thing to show it when times are tough.

You may feel love starved with Mercury in Libra, and this can cause you to feel a bit off-balanced at times.

Life does get busy, and you may want to suggest a way to work things out together as a team, so that you can see each other more.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's no place like home, but even the most well-adorned house can feel like a prison if the people within it aren't getting along.

You may feel as though your relationship is going through some challenges right now while Mercury is in Libra. Not knowing can weigh on you.

Every relationship goes through highs and lows. Your experiences are part of the process of growing together, and you may want to work through it a little longer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When you are able to talk about problems without getting overly emotional a lot can be accomplished.

Right now, that's what you're being asked to do while Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Libra. View the problem from outside of the situation.

Try to remain as impartial as you can to find out what your significant other is feeling.

You may discover their unhappiness has little to do with you, and much to do with the situation you're going through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money may not be able to buy you the things you want in your love life, but it can give you the chance to resources you need.

You may be hesitant about spending money on therapy or a relationship coach because you feel it's too expensive.

The investment is worth it, Virgo. It's good to have someone to talk to that sees your situation from the outside and can help.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The world would be such a better place if people allowed themselves time to process their feelings rather than act reactively when emotional. The idea of giving time to a situation is on your mind.

You feel as though you're playing the waiting game, and in many respects you are. But, there's often a lot going on behind the scenes that you don't know about, and when you reconnect again it will be apparent that life is exactly as it should be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have to stop worrying about the past. You know that when you fester for too long on a moment you can't change it changes you. It makes you forget the good that's happening in your life right now.

You start to see the world as a place that's negative and cold. It's beautiful in so many ways, Scorpio, but in order to see that you have to stop living life looking out from the rearview mirror.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your friends are there for you through thick and thin, but when you get into a relationship and forget they exist it communicates a message that they cannot forget.

You know that's not you, Sag. You aren't that type of person, so don't let them think you don't care by falling out of touch. Keep the conversation going, even it it's just to say hi.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You want to protect your reputation, and you may find it necessary to stand your ground with someone you care deeply about.

This won't be easy for you to do because you want their love! But there does come a time when you have to decide if you are going to be loved, it has to be healthy, not just lip service.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are so close to finding the love of your life. It's hard to put into words how you feel when you've met a soulmate but it's a connection unlike any other you've ever experienced.

You're ready to open your mind, heart and body to this special individual. It feels as though you've known each other for lifetimes, and in a single moment you feel as though you are right where you are meant to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are searching for ways to express your thoughts, dreams and ideas, but still you hide them well for fear of rejection. Saying what you hold in your heart is a big deal for you, Pisces!

You may not be ready to share all your secrets, but a peak into your inner life can be life changing for you and the person you have your sight's on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.