Your daily horoscope for September 3, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Change that is affecting our daily horoscope on Friday involves the Moon leaving the zodiac sign of Cancer entering Leo at 10:53 a.m. EST.

What to look out for on Friday? Pride and ego clashes.

Before the Moon enters Leo we have an opposition with Pluto which prompts change. The warning here is not to let your ego get in the way of what needs to be done. As you may partner with others who can appear to be in the way due to your own pride blocking your outlook.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which keeps health and daily routines at the top of our agenda Friday, September 3.

If your birthday is on September 3:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actor and producer Charlie Sheen and New York Times Best selling author, Malcolm Gladwell.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, September 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What do you want to see happen next in your life, Aries. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of creativity and romance.

The day is wide open for you to take a dream and start nurturing it into something real.

You don't have to know what you want right now. Just be wiling to open your heart to whatever your soul can conceive.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You love it when everyone is happen and feeling secure, and that's one of your motivators for doing things a certain way.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of home and the family. So, focus on your loved ones.

Cherish the moments. Bring back some of the routines or the memories that you've not had time to tend to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have so many beautiful things you'd love to share with the right person, but the opportunity has not happened.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of communication.

And, it's on you to make the time that you need for a special date so you can share your heart without reservation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You need things to feel as though your life is going in the right direction. There's nothing to be ashamed of for wanting more.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of money and personal property, and this energy makes you long to work harder to acquire nice objects that you will use and enjoy.

Don't apologize for your ambitions or feel guilty for working so much. Do what you're doing for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You know who you are on the inside. People may judge you, but that is their problem, not yours.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of identity, and you will question everything in your life right now.

It's not good to compare yourself to others or to doubt your choices. Be brave, Leo. Believe in yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There is nothing you can do to change what has happened. You can only commit to making today better.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of the past, and what has happened over the last year can impact you in a new way today.

You might regret a few choices you made that could have limited the outcome you are experiencing now.

Learn from it, and grow. Do what you can, then forgive yourself. No one ever knows what the future will hold, and there's no reason t be hard on yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The love of a friend is a beautiful thing, Libra, and these are the moments you treasure.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of friendships, and yours are so special to you.

Celebrate your relationships. Foster your connection and give of yourself so that memories that last are made.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You stand out from the crowd when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of career.

Your strengths will be obvious to those who work along side you, and how you treat others will work in your favor.

The flip side of the Moon in Leo is that your flaws can also become apparent under certain circumstances.

Stay aware and open to feedback, and when you sense you need to work in an area of your life, be willing to do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's never too late to learn something new.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of education, and if you're eager to gain some knowledge the next few days are wonderful for searching out course work or to decide if you'd like to go back to school.

Check out free courses offered on subjects that intrigue you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

No one likes to have their dirty laundry laid out in the open for others to see.

And, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of secrets, you might feel exposed about a matter that you have been keeping to yourself.

It's not like you to take risks that are unnecessary but something as simple as leaving your computer unlocked or your phone in the wrong place could leave you vulnerable. Be careful.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You don't want to give up your freedoms, do you?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of commitment, and you could feel torn between what you want with love and what you want to do with the future. You may not be ready to compromise.

But, looking at the big picture can allow you to decide if you are able to, if needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Take pride in what you do each day. Your effort is a signature mark of who you are as a person and what you represent.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of work, so don't take unnecessary short cuts or think that the details don't matter.

They do, and when you are excellent in all you do, people really do appreciate it.

