Your weekly horoscope for September 20 to 26, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs. Here's what the stars have in store for you.



This week has us leaving the sign of Virgo, and entering Libra on September 22. We may find that this is similar to a transfer of power; that keen, analytical point of view that was working so well for us, during Virgo season, is about to mellow into a more stable condition, and as we enter Libra, we will feel the balance that is associated with the sign.

While we still have Mars in Libra toying with us, we can look forward to a more even-keeled approach to handling stress, as this week progresses. One of the more helpful aspects of the week is the Full Moon in Pisces, on September 20, which will tidy up any loose ends, as we make our transition into Libra.





We might want to think of this week as one that brings harmony into our actions - a welcome change, indeed. It's been a while since we've had a week like this one, and it should prove to be one worth experiencing. We can look forward to honesty, romance, creativity, and profound spiritual thought.

Our horoscopes for the week are...

Horoscope For The Week Of September 20 - 26, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may experience a deep need for privacy during the week, if for no other reason than to get away from it all. It's a regrouping of sorts, a desire to rest your mind - and fortunately, you will find this downtime to enjoy around Thursday.

The goings-on of our life, at present, are smooth - nothing really stands out as an annoyance or even an issue. You are fortunate in that you have a partner who supports your independent streak, no questions asked. The Full Moon in Pisces will have you hopeful, as well as creative, allowing your downtime space to be filled with potentially wonderful ideas for the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week will have you assessing what is right and wrong in your life - on a professional level. This is a very good time to ask yourself the hard questions, especially ones like, "Am I satisfied with my career or job?"

The Full Moon energy may have you considering new avenues for work, and as the weeks wear on, those thoughts may turn into plans of action. You may be living in your head this week, which is absolutely fine. Especially as what is in your mind is what will manifest for you in the near future. You think, therefore, you are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Intuition and thoughtfulness will be your modus operandi this week. Prepare to get into a really good book...as this is something you do every once in a while. You like to immerse in the study of something off the beaten track - something esoteric, or spiritual.

You use the information you learn to help you make those Gemini-conflicted decisions, and this week, more than ever before, you really need a sober and direct path to follow. You've been searching for purpose and meaning - we all do it - and yet, this week you may feel you've stumbled on to something awe-inspiring. Take your time and indulge in those studies as they will come in handy later on in life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can probably say it's been a relatively busy month, although you would prefer if all the activity was more love-related and less business-y.

As we approach Libra Sun, you'll feel life begin to even out a bit. It's the action that generates more action, and even though you haven't been able to concentrate on the topics that please you the most, you will start to feel a little more satisfied with your present moment, as the week goes on.

The Full Moon may stoke old memories for you, some sad, and others nostalgic. This week you can expect to find yourself back on track, and as the month goes on, love will be more of a key topic for you than it is this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You will experience an interesting turn of events this week, Leo, and that will revolve around finances and an upgrade. Money is coming to you, though it may not arrive in the typical way of a paycheck...if you are someone who receives royalties, expect a big check this week.

If you have been anticipating a pay out due to some legal proceedings, you can look forward to that manifesting this week. You may want to invest some of that money; try to stay away from spending it all, immediately. Full Moon energy will beg you to blow it all on something less than practical. This is your choice; the good part is that you have one.



Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

In love and in friendships, this is one of your better weeks, Virgo. Partnerships of all kinds will run smoothly and without a hitch, which should brighten your week substantially. Decisions will be easy to make, and being that your intuition is on high, you'll have no regrets, nor will you make any rash or impulsive moves.

You breeze through the week with confidence and a well-earned sense of clarity. On September 20, you'll be ready to pursuit a new goal, and by the time Libra rolls around, you'll be fully 'in the zone', ready to take on new adventures, with a positive attitude.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are looking forward to an easy going week, and you're in luck because this one's going to bring you nothing but ease...maybe even too much. You love when things go your way, and yet, you may feel a lack of challenge in your life: you crave adventure and escape - and you may just find yourself making plans for a major outing, during the week.

Spontaneity is what's needed, so 'plans' may go ignored - as long as you can find an activity that gets your juices flowing. You crave intellectual conversation and romantic excitement, and by Friday of the week, you should be experiencing both in abundance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As you exit Virgo season, you can pat yourself on the back for letting that intense energy permeate your very being, as you truly have been benefitting from it on so many levels. What you're looking at this week is your actual physical location; it might be time for a change.

And though the change in location is not something that will take place this week, the initial thought will occur to you, and when the Full Moon in Pisces passes overhead, that thought may just turn into an outright obsession. You'll want to move - relocate, explore. You are daring and courageous, and now is the time to start your engine.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Now that you're in the flow, you can expect greatness to occur. It looks like you are the right person for the job, whatever that job is, and it would appear that you are somewhat clueless as to how much you bring to the table. You will be appreciated this week, applauded even.

Mars is more than likely responsible for the fiery attention you'll receive, but know that it's all good. People will react to you in a passionate way - you're used to that, and the vibrant energy of the Full Moon in Pisces will pump that up. Libra season is almost here, and that will help you balance out all of your responses.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's all about completion for you this week, Capricorn. On this last week of Virgo Sun, you will be utilizing the last of its ambitious vibration to reach goals and finally put certain projects to bed. As you move into Libra, come the end of the week, you'll find satisfaction in your work.

While you are always a confident worker, your desire for perfection always leaves you wondering if you did the best job you could. This week you will be overwhelmed with feelings of gratification. Not only did you do a good job, you don't feel the need to go back over it countless times. You will glide through the week contentedly, proud of your efforts.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Here's come the money, honey - although it may not come through any means you might expect. In fact, you've been singing the poverty song for the last couple of weeks, so you really aren't expecting much upgrade.

That's where you are about to take a turn for the better, as the transits this week seem to be smiling down upon you - in the form of cold, hard cash. And who could complain? Not you, that's for sure. This is the week where you put aside your doubts and just let it in - there is a wave of abundance coming your way, all you have to do is say, "Yes."

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

What's notable is that the Full Moon falls under your sign, this week, which will manifest in your life as a need to reach out and connect with friends or family. You may find yourself lost in thought, but each thought is one of love and beauty.

At this rate, you'll be affirming yourself into a state of grace. The connection you seek will be granted, and if you so choose to focus on romance, then you will find the union you set out for. It's all culminating as goodness, in your life, right now, Pisces. You are both teacher and student, this week - stay open and allow vulnerability to be your friend.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda