3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Ideal Lover During The Moon Square Sun Starting August 30, 2021

Three zodiac signs will find their ideal lover during August 30th, 2021 under the Moon Square Sun transit.

Relationship tensions and lessons will peak to allow us to see if we’re just moving through a difficult time with our partner—or if the relationship itself is one that is meant to come to an end.

The Sun square Moon on August 30th is powerfully effective for Gemini, Virgo, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

During the square between these two planets the Moon will be in Gemini causing us to have to make a choice.

Whether between two partners, two life paths or even peace of mind over chaos, it will be a decision that we will have to make based on the lessons that we’re currently moving through.

At the same time the Sun will be in Virgo which has a healing energy allowing for us to make the most of any difficulties, however this earth sign is also known as being a perfectionist so we will have to be mindful of having unrealistic standards when it comes to love and relationships which may exacerbate any tensions.

While this can be a stressful transit, it does allow us to see the truth of whether we’re in a relationship that serves our highest self or if it was only a lesson, we were meant to move though so that we could find our ideal lover.

Helping matters is that on the same day we will be experiencing Moon Trine Saturn which gives us patience and emotional endurance for working through stressful situations and not being overly impulsive.

One thing to consider is that there is a difference between walking away from a difficult relationship out of avoidance and ending it because we know that we’re not aligned.

If we walk away out of avoiding dealing with the challenges or even taking responsibility for our part, then that means we will only attract another partner to work through those same lessons with.

However, if we consciously end the relationship because we know that it’s something we’ve outgrown then we’re in a state of up leveling which means that we’re ready for a more aligned and ideal lover.

The Moon Square Sun transit brings to a head long standing issues that we’ve had in our relationship but have likely been trying to ignore.

It’s much easier to take things personally under this transit and to be less understanding. While the Moon Trine Saturn will help us do better with that, it’s still important to weigh your words carefully before you say them.

For those that do break-up under this transit, it’s beneficial because this transit will only bring to light the cracks that have already existed.

Those that weather this astrological transit will come out stronger than before more confident that together you and your partner can and will get through anything.

If single, it’s suggested that you take a break from dating under this transit as you may feel grumpier or triggered by those around you, so it’s a great day to hit the gym by yourself or dinner with girlfriends and save scrolling your favorite dating app or meeting that new potential lover for another day.

The energy moves quickly under this transit and while this is just a one-day transit, the energy may linger until September 1st when the Moon enters Cancer which means by next weekend, we’ll all be breathing just a little easier whether we’re single or not.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Find Their Ideal Lover During The Moon Square Sun Transit On August 30, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As the Moon moves through your sign during this transit it’s a great time to take an emotional stock of how you feel around any current love interests and make sure that you’re not settling.

You’ve been in the position recently to feel stronger about asking for what it is you truly need from a partner and while that’s an important step, the next is to simply observe whether or not they are able to meet those needs or not.

A big part of that ideal relationship and love is if both people come together naturally without constantly having to beg or teach their partner how they need to be loved.

In the coming week notice what feels easy and what feels challenging no matter how hard you (or they) might be trying. By noticing the truth of any existing and new connections you’ll be able to decide if someone actually has what it takes to love you in all the ways you need to be loved.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With the Sun currently moving through your sign you may be wondering if you’re going crazy or only seeing things for how they truly are. This means that you might finally see clearly a past relationship or even one that is just ending for what it truly is.

Instead of questioning yourself or doubting any decisions or feelings, trust that you’re making the right choice. While you can be overly critical of lovers, which is something to watch out for, you also sometimes take on fixer-uppers instead of partners.

Sometimes when we’re seen as being critical, we’re finally just being honest. Take all the lessons that you’ve learned and then take another look at those around you.

That amazing ideal lover likely won’t show up how you planned or expected they would, but as long as you can let go of how you thought love would be you will get to enjoy it for what it truly is.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Even with challenges that are present with Saturn in your sign creating a trine to the Moon as it squares the Sun you may be able to see your existing relationship or even the beginning of a new one in an entirely different light.

Every relationship goes through growing periods and those times are challenging. We can’t grow to a new level and stay comfortable, but there is a big difference between going through growing pains together versus being out of alignment with your partner.

You will feel a greater understanding and love towards anyone in your life right now which will allow you to compromise and work together to find solutions to problems or issues that have been ongoing for some time. During this week you just may realize that it’s not about finding an ideal lover but seeing that you already have one.

