3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Comes Back During The Moon Conjunct The North Node And Lilith On August 29 To September 2, 2021

Some zodiac signs will be so surprised when an ex comes back August 29 to September 2, 2021, and it all can be explained by the Moon conjunct the North Node and Lilith, when you view things through astrology.

The Moon will be conjunct the North Node and Black Moon Lilith in Gemini on August 30, which will empower you to follow your heart and pursue your destiny in this life.

Although this energy will also be opposing the South Node in Sagittarius, which may bring up people and situations from your past.

Some of these people or things may tug at your heartstrings a little and bring you fond memories of your past together. Although some of them may also trigger unhealed wounds and insecurities within yourself.

Venus in Libra is going to be opposing Chiron in Aries, and this can bring up wounds surrounding confidence and self-esteem when it comes to being independent and taking charge of your life.

With the Nodes being affected by the Moon, this can put you at a crossroads where you will have to choose between doing what you've always done, or taking a completely new path in life.

So if an ex comes back who you still have a soft spot for, you may feel pulled towards reconnecting with that person because of the comfort and familiarity they bring.

Although the North Node is calling for you to try and pursue a higher calling in this life, and to give yourself the chance to have new experiences which will bring you new wisdom about life, and yourself.

The Moon will be in a trine with Saturn in Aquarius, Mercury and Venus, so this will create space for emotional bonds to be forged and for old bonds to be worked through and healed.

Healing any past connections at this time may bring you great karmic release and completion, and then you will have to decide whether or not to reconnect for good, or to go your separate ways.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

With the Moon being conjunct the North Node in your first house of self, you may feel a pull towards self-development and self-improvement at this time.

Although with the South Node in Sagittarius in your seventh house of relationships, you may encounter people from your past and more specifically, past lovers.

The Moon is also conjunct Black Moon Lilith so this will give you an extra boost of personal power when it comes to staying true to who you are, and embodying an energy of confidence.

This means that if there is someone who comes back into your life who you simply do not want, but you may have a weak spot for, that you will have the courage and strength to reject them.

Venus in Libra is opposing Chiron in Aries and so this can bring past wounds up to the surface, which means that anyone coming back from your past can act as a trigger for you.

The silver lining here is that the Moon is making some positive aspects with Saturn, Venus and Mercury, so this gives you a chance to patch up old rifts with people, heal any residual wounds and move on with your life.

The choice will be up to you on whether or not to entertain these people, but keep in mind that when the Nodes are involved, so are karmic cycles and the ability to also break those cycles.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

With the Moon being conjunct the North Node in your fifth solar house of creativity and joy, you may feel called to explore more lighthearted activities and generally have fun in a simplistic way.

Although with the South Node being in your eleventh house of networking, you may find yourself being contacted out of the blue by old friends, or lovers, who you may or may not be interested in anymore.

Mars in Virgo is still in opposition with Mercury and so this can bring a somewhat “lazy” energy to your more ambitious nature, which can make you feel like you simply don't want to deal at this time.

With the Moon also being conjunct Black Moon Lilith, this will give you an inner power and endurance when it comes to focusing on any creative projects, your kids or family, or even simply just your own well-being and inner contentment.

Since Chiron in Aries is opposing Venus in Libra this can bring insecurities to the surface which can affect the way you feel about any ex lovers or friends coming back into your life.

You may find that you've simply outgrown these people and that you no longer share the same values or beliefs.

The Sun is also trine Uranus and so this can have you connecting with people in surprising or different ways, which end up bringing you closer together.

So since this vibe is really more conducive to easy-going fun, it may be best to simply embrace it, and be open to whatever unexpected situations or people come your way.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

With the Moon being conjunct the North Node in your eleventh house of networking, you may feel called to grow or expand your current circle by reaching out to new people, organizations or associates.

The sky's the limit with this energy so this is a great time for engaging in social activities which will help you to reach your highest potential.

Although while you're busy expanding your new tribe of people and contacts, you may unexpectedly hear from an ex or a past love interest.

This is because the South Node, which represents the past or a past life, is in your fifth house of pleasure and joy.

So while you're doing your glow up, you may be unknowingly attracting a past lover, especially if you're getting a lot of attention on social media, or even just in your local area.

Keep in mind that Mars in Virgo is opposing Mercury and this will create illusions around what is fact or fiction. So if this past lover is someone you still have a thing for, then you may find it challenging to resist the temptation.

The Moon is trine Saturn in Aquarius so this can give you a more reserved nature when it comes to expressing your emotions, which can make it easier for you to hold yourself back, if this is in fact someone you don't want to involve yourself with.

The Nodes are showing you the way to go, or the path to follow, if you want new growth and opportunities in your life, all you have to do is not get sucked back into the past.

Tara Reynolds is an intuitive empath, tarot reader, astrologer, artist & priestess who discovered her love for spirituality and the spirit world as a small child. She specializes in love, career, spirituality, and past lives readings. For more of her work, visit her website.