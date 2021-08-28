Love Horoscope For Sunday, August 29, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 29, 2021.

Jupiter is pushing for us to do something new, but nope, the Moon isn't having it at the start of the day.

We are reserved and not open to change while the Moon is void of course in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The Moon speaks to Jupiter, the planet of growth, but the timing may not be ripe.

But, the universe is persistent with the Moon in talks with Pluto in Capricorn too.

The energy finds it's expression later in the day once the Moon begins a two and half day transit in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Sunday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendships.

You are one of those people who need people types, and the stars are aligning in your favor to bring fresh faces and new smiles into your life.

Things happen when the planet of luck is working to help you make a connection. You might get double lucky: a friendship that also comes with deep love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career.

Just because you're single, doesn't mean you can't have a passion for life. You don't need to be in a relationship for you to feel like you have things going on.

Your career can be a wonderful place for you to express much of your energy. People love when a person has passion for their work, and that could be you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of belief.

It's amazing how you can think something and then the next thing you know something happens or a person calls.

This is the universe showing you how it exists and interacts with you. You are moving away from disbelief to some form of searching. It's not that you're not interested, you just don't know when.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of secrets.

Not everyone wants to know or hear your dark gems and that may not sit right with you.

You are ready to let your guards down and share the things you have on your heart. You may be sitting on a lot of don't tells, but that doesn't make you less lovable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitment.

You've been doing a lot of thinking about your life, and what it you want in it is someone to love.

You don't have any idea when or where you might meet that special person, but don't let the rest of your life get put on hold. Live your life as best as you can. Good energy attracts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily duties.

You have lots of things going on that keep you from experiencing the joy of love and that is so sad, Virgo.

It's time to allow yourself to cut loose and to enjoy the fun of. life. What are you waiting for?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of romance.

You've got a big heart and you know that the right person will see it one day. You're laying low and not wanting to stir too many waves.

But, there's some people who know you now that would appreciate your sweetness - even if it's just as friends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of family.

Your family means the world to you, and there's nothing you wouldn't do to protect them.

So, when you feel like the world is threatening yours, you might become even more protective than usual. It's good to be so passionate, Scorpio, just try not to hinder things out of fear rather than sensibility.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication.

You are eager to connect with others and to share so much about what you're thinking and feeling in your life. You have a lot of things that you want to explore: travel, the world, and life in general.

This is a wonderful time for you to branch out and let your social side explore life on your own terms.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Please add contJupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money.

You are so generous when the money starts to flow into your life.

You aren't thinking about what you need as much as you are thinking about who you can help.

Your kindness grows more confident as you see other areas of your life less tense.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of the identity.

You have been thinking a lot lately about who you are as a person and who you want to be as a lover.

The desire to be more or to learn more about yourself can grow during this time. Then day is filled with wonder and a chance to discover yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of the past.

Things in the past can feel larger-than-life right now. You thought you buried a few things in your memory but now they are here again and it's intense.

Sometimes things come back to the surface so you can heal what was buried until you're strong. You are stronger now, Pisces, and this is something you need to know.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.